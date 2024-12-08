Rwanda: Genocide Survivors Form One Solid Organisation

Three different associations of survivors of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi have joined efforts to form one solid organisation that will represent all the interests.

The association (groups) are IBUKA, AERG and GAERG-AHEZA. According to a statment released Sunday, December 8, all these will now become one organisation- IBUKA (which means Remember- in Kinyarwanda).

“The merger is in line with efforts to join hands and reinvigorate the operations of the associations of survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi,” part of the statement read.

Created in 1995, Ibuka (the former), is one of the oldest and the mother umbrella organisation organisation of genocide survivor’s groups- whose mission has been to provide advocacy with the survivors and monitoring all the activities engaged in problem-solving of the challenges faced by survivors.

The organisation has been active to ensure genocide prevention, preservation of genocide memory, and fight against any kind of genocide ideology but also engaged in peace building and supporting survivors.

AERG (Association des Etudiants et Elèves Rescapés du Genocide) is an association of student genocide survivors whose mission was to connect and represent student survivors, to provide support for their academic, social, and emotional needs.

While GAERG (Groupe des Ancient Etudiant Rescapees du Genocide) has been an organization of educated (graduated) genocide survivors getting together to preserve the memory of the genocide against Tutsi, and restore families to overcome post-genocide consequences through education, capacity building, and a strong survivors’ network.

New Journey:

To kick start a new journey that will see more of these activities pursued under one body, IBUKA (new organisation) re-elected a new team of leaders.

Dr. Philbert Gakwenzire, the former Ibuka president was elected as the new Chairman who will be viced by Christine Muhongayire as first Vice-Chairperson, and Blaise Ndizihiwe, as the second Vice-Chairperson.

Louis de Montfort Mujyambere will be its Secretary General, Aline Mpinganzima as the Commissioner in charge of Youth, Education and Culture. Janvier Bayingana, as the Commissioner in charge of Commemoration, Resilience, Justice, and Sustainable Peacebuilding.

Monique Gahongayire will be the Commissioner in charge of Health and Gender Promotion, while Evode Ndatsikira will serve as Commissioner in charge of Research, Development, Capacity Building, and Investment.