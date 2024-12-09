RDF Soldier Sentenced To Life For The Murder Of Civilians

A Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) soldier who fatally shot five civilians dead has been handed a life sentence after a military court martial found him guilty of the crime of premediated murder.

The said crime happened in the early morning hours of November 13, 2024 in a bar in Rusharara Cell, Karambi Sector of Nyamasheke District, where Sgt Minani Gervais (39 years) was involved in an altercation with revelers.

The RDF said it regrets the incident and extended its deepest condolences to the grieving families and friends of the victims.

With the assistance of residents, the suspect Sergeant Minani Gervais was immediately arrested by the RDF taking necessary legal action against him which have seen the suspect arraigned before a military tribunal and standing trial in the presence of the victims’ families and the community.

Military prosecution charged Sgt Minani with premeditated murder, unlawful use of a firearm, and destruction of military property, requesting life imprisonment.

During the December 3 hearing, Minani was formerly charges of premeditated murder, unlawful use of a firearm, and destruction of military property and prosecution sought a life sentence for the murder charge, five years for the theft and damage to military equipment, and one year for the unlawful use of a weapon.

During that court proceeding, his defence counsel raised unfavorable health condition of the accused, claiming his client was unhealthy to stand trial, but medical professionals confirmed his good health, leading the judges not to grant the defence counsel’s request.

This December 9, 2024, a military tribunal reconvened to deliver the verdict where military judges sentenced the suspect to life in prison and stripped Minani of his Sergeant rank.

The convicted suspect can appeal the ruling at the military appeal court.