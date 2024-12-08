President Kagame, Mbumba Defend China-Africa Relations At Doha Forum

President Paul Kagame has backed the Chinese influence in Africa saying that it has benefited many with less strings attached.

Kagame made the remarks at the Doha Forum this December 7, where he was speaking at a panel discussion on China’s Importance Especially to the Global South, that was held at the Sheraton Doha Hotel, in Qatar.

The panel was composed of Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, the President of Namibia, Mia Amor Mottley, SC, the Prime Minister of Barbados and Dr. Henry Huiyao Wang is the Founder and President of Center for China and Globalization (CCG).

Asked to comment on the understanding that China is rising or has arrived in its role as a global influence, Wang said that the role of China is playing several roles in the global south.

For example, Wang said the key role is the economic one, where China is a major trading partner for over 140 countries and also has a huge market globally which has prompted the recent reduction of its tariffs to promote more trade.

Wang said that on top of that, China has launched the Belt and Road initiative which has 150 countries, most of them developing countries (global south). China has launched the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIB) to do infrastructure development and also ACP (African, Caribbean and Pacific)- the largest trade agreement in the world among others.

“Even when China has many ways lowered its tariff, fulfilled its obligation, but China still trades itself as a developing country because of its political identity,” Wang said.

He explaining that this is because China wants to work for and help (support) the global south where it has become, for example, a driving force in the BRICS countries- an intergovernmental organization comprising nine countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Wang said that besides playing key roles in mediating countries, it is also has a key role in technology development especially in the green growth transition technology, telecommunication and tech innovations to tackle climate change.

Asked to comment on governance and China’s ability to support economic development on the African continent, and its increasing interest for African countries to make deals with China, Kagame said that first of all the “China Rising” idea is good because it is rising with others and how it relates with others is very important.

Kagame noted there is a history between China and Africa, for many years, that goes back many decades when Africa was, and most of the countries on the continent were getting independence and had a lot of support from China at the time.

Kagame stated that this cooperation presents more value in terms of trade, investment where he gave an example on how Rwanda-China trade volumes have increased from $30million to over $150mllion following the recent tariff removal.

Statistics show that Rwanda’s trade volume with China in 2023 increased by 274% compared to 2018. Rwandan farmers earn 4 US dollars more for every kilogram of coffee beans sold to China.

“So, that speaks for the benefits of such measures that have been taken,” Kagame said and noted that, imaginably, these benefits have been seen in other countries besides Rwanda.

However, Kagame noted that this relationship doesn’t come with a lot of strings attached as it has been the scenario with many other parts of the world with dealings in Africa.

“We get more in terms of lectures and not so much in terms of value as I have stated with China. So, for China, for Africa, the relationship is beneficial and we have seen it in numbers from one country to another,” President Kagame said.

Kagame noted that relationship was further endorsed at the past and recent 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit especially the one held in in Beijing this year-where China demonstrated a inclusive and shared future with Africa- culminating to signing of many contracts in addition to the existing Belt and Road initiative.

In Rwanda, China has specifically projects (valued in millions) intended for the development of the country. These include hydro power stations, the Masaka referral and teaching hospital (under construction), roads construction and technology transfer among many others.

These projects, according to Kagame are not only happening in Rwanda but across the continent thus confirming China’s commitment to Africa’s development instead of blaming Chine for the continents’ debts.

Kagame also said that even with criticism on China’s presence in Africa, China has made improvement in terms of approach, how they engage Africa especially on these projects and focusing on projects that will end in loss of funds- which he said that is a governance move that is commendable.

In Namibia, President Nangolo Mbumba said that they have the same understanding on China as is in the case of Rwanda, where Namibia trades beef, grapes, and dates among others to China (as much as they can) while China has vested interests in mining and uranium.

“In that way, it is really on the basis of cooperating with one another, not forcing anybody. And also if the western countries want to compete, the competition is open,” Mbumba said,

“It is not that China is doing this for the wrong reasons. China is opening up the business,” he added and not that the relationship between Namibia and China is based on political understanding, cultural cooperation, exchange programs in skills and experiences which is the basis for among cooperation relations.

“As President Kagame said, we Africans are learning to do things ourselves and with whom to do them openly and on our own strength. If it is weakness, then we are our own self to blame. And if we are sharp enough to match other people then the benefit will come to us,” Mbumba said.