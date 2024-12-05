U.S Lifts Marburg-Related Travel Restrictions: Now Passengers From Rwanda Can Access All Airports

The United States of America (USA) has lifted travel restrictions on travellers from Rwanda, which were introduced early October, following the outbreak of the Marburg virus.

Following the outbreak at the end of September, the U.S. issued a level three travel advisory, which would require passengers from Rwanda to use three designated airports and be subjected to rigorous public health entry screenings.

On December 4, the American Centre for Disease Control (CDC) announced that all protocols have been removed as no new cases of the deadly haemorrhagic fever have been reported in Rwanda in recent weeks.

“On December 4, 2024, at 11:59 PM EST, CDC and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will end the redirection of U.S.-bound air passengers from Rwanda to three U.S. airports and public health entry screening of travelers to the United States who have been in Rwanda in the past 21 days,” the CDC announced on its website on Thursday.

In Kinyarwanda and English tweets, the U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda, Eric Kneedler, confirmed the development, stating that travellers from Rwanda can now access all airports in the USA, other than the three designated ones.

“Great news for travelers from Rwanda. Starting December 5, all travelers will no longer need to reroute to three designated U.S. airports. For flight-related questions, please contact your airline,” Amb. Kneedler posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Great news for travelers from Rwanda. Starting December 5, all travelers will no longer need to reroute to three designated U.S. airports. For flight-related questions, please contact your airline. pic.twitter.com/YPJzLHVvMz — Ambassador Eric Kneedler (@USAmbRwanda) December 4, 2024

On October 15, the North America country announced that all U.S.-bound passengers departing from Rwanda will be routed to either New York (JFK), Chicago (ORD), or Washington, DC (IAD) for enhanced traveler health entry screening.

Following the outbreak, the CDC and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that they would be applying new layers of screening at the three U.S. airports in response to the Marburg outbreak in Rwanda, which was confirmed by the Ministry of Health on September 27, 2024.

The restrictions applied to all passengers, including U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and visa holders – a move the Africa CDC was hurried because Rwanda was quick to contain the spread of the virus, keeping it within a traceable group, who were mainly health workers.

On November 23, Africa CDC welcomed a decision by the United States government to lift the Level 3 (Reconsider Nonessential Travel) Travel Health Notice for Marburg in Rwanda, initially issued on October 7, 2024.

The advisory, which equated to a travel ban, resulted in de facto restriction to movement of American citizens to Rwanda. It also dealt a significant economic blow to the nation as it marshaled resources to confront a complex and high-risk outbreak.

Africa CDC said the decision underscores Rwanda’s remarkable achievements in exceptional leadership and innovative management on the containment of the Marburg outbreak and also affirms the nation’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding public health and restoring confidence in Africa and the World.

In a letter addressed to the U.S. Secretary of Health and the CDC Director, submitted via the U.S. Ambassador to the African Union on November 18, 2024, the Africa CDC Director General, Dr. Jean Kaseya appealed to the U.S. to put into consideration Rwanda’s extraordinary efforts to tame Marburg and ease travel restrictions, which would have much more implications on the continent.

Dr. Kaseya highlighted Rwanda’s exemplary outbreak management and called for a reassessment and lift of the L3 travel advisory. Rwanda is expected to officially declare the Marburg outbreak over on December 12, 2024, after 42 days with no new confirmed cases since October 30, 2024.

The United States remains a vital partner in Africa’s health sector. Africa CDC is deeply committed to strengthening this partnership and fostering alliances with the United States and global stakeholders to enhance Africa’s health systems for robust outbreak responses, reiterating, in line with the lessons of COVID-19, that no one is safe until everyone is safe.

Africa CDC echoed President Kagame’s call for sustainable resource mobilization to support African health institutions in his letter sent to African Heads of State on 7 November 2024.

A pivotal meeting on February 14, 2025, in Addis Ababa will bring together African Heads of State, private sector and philanthropy leaders, and various global partners to discuss long-term funding solutions for Africa CDC, the African Medicines Agency (AMA), AUDA-NEPAD, and broader health systems across the continent.

Africa CDC is a continental autonomous public health agency of the African Union that supports member states in efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, and prevention and control of diseases.

Travelers departing Rwanda were required to complete the Marburg Symptom Screening Questionnaire within 24 hours of departure and would be subject to additional health screenings on arrival and in some cases isolated.

The U.S. also closed its embassy in Rwanda to the public from October 18, 2024 while all non-emergency services at the U.S. Embassy were suspended, including American Citizen Services and visa interviews.