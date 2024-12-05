Musaza Communities Embrace Solar-Powered Irrigation for Resilient Farming

In the heart of Musaza Sector, Kirehe District, a wave of excitement sweeps through the rural communities as they witness the dawn of a new era in farming.

The introduction of a solar-powered irrigation system is not just a technological marvel; it’s a beacon of hope for farmers like Jean Marie Vianney Murekezi, who, for years, have battled the whims of unpredictable rain.

Spearheaded by the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) under the transformative LDCF3 Project, this initiative promises to irrigate 100 hectares of farmland, securing consistent harvests and brighter futures.

“Before this project, we depended entirely on unpredictable rain. Now, with the solar-powered irrigation system, we are hopeful for consistent harvests. This will improve our food security and allow us to plan for the future,” says Jean Marie Vianney Murekezi, a farmer in Musaza Sector.

Adapting to Climate Change through Innovation

Launched in June 2022, the Landscape Approach to Climate-Proof the Rural Settlement (LDCF3) Project, is a six-year effort aimed at adapting Rwanda’s rural settlements to climate change. It employs a multifaceted approach, addressing vulnerabilities through ecosystem restoration, sustainable development, and infrastructure improvements.

Jointly implemented by REMA, the districts of Kirehe and Gakenke, with support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the project focuses on empowering communities while fostering resilience.

One key component of the project is terracing, which has already proven its value to farmers like Nyirambonimpa Saidat. “I was hesitant about the terraces at first, but now I’m a community mobilizer, sharing the positive impacts I’ve experienced. Before, I could barely harvest half a bag of beans, but now I’ve harvested five bags. The fodder plants on the terraces also provide ample feed for my livestock, significantly improving our livelihood,” she shares.

In Gakenke District’s Muzo Sector, farmer Francois Simpunga echoes these sentiments. “The LDCF3 Project created terraces on my land that was once devastated by erosion. I was hesitant at first, but now I’m grateful. The terraces have boosted my wheat production tenfold! I can’t thank the project enough for transforming my farm and my future,” he says.

Empowering Farmers through Livestock Distribution

In addition to terracing, the LDCF3 Project has provided livestock—goats, sheep, and pigs—to beneficiaries across Kirehe and Gakenke Districts. These animals not only serve as a source of food and income but also produce manure that enriches soil fertility. For farmers like Gabriel Munyazesa in Gakenke, this support has been life-changing. “The goat I received from the project not only helps my family but also provides manure that keeps my land fertile,” he says.

Building Resilience with Improved Infrastructure

While the solar-powered irrigation system stands out as a flagship initiative, the LDCF3 Project also invests in infrastructure to connect and empower rural communities. In Gasharu village, the rehabilitation of a previously dilapidated road has changed lives.

“Before the LDCF3 Project, we were cut off, especially during the rainy season when the bad road made travel nearly impossible. Now that the project has built a road connecting us to other parts of the district, our lives have improved. Children are proud to go to school, and the value of land in our sector has risen,” says Nsengimana Kubwayo, a resident of Gasharu village.

The project has also connected 214 households in Gasharu to electricity, a development that has greatly enhanced daily life, especially for children. “Thanks to the LDCF3 Project, our children can now study and do their homework at home, improving their performance at school. The future looks bright!” says Jean Claude Kubwayo.

Fostering Sustainable Living

Another critical intervention under the project is the distribution of improved cookstoves, which reduce fuel consumption and lower indoor air pollution. These stoves have proven invaluable to families like that of Jeanne Mukatwizeyimana in Gatore Sector. “The improved cookstoves distributed to us by the LDCF3 Project have been a game-changer! They save energy, allowing us to cook meals without spending much on firewood, which used to be so expensive. This not only helps our pockets but also protects our forests, contributing to the fight against climate change,” she explains.

For families relocated from high-risk zones to green villages like Kagano in Gakenke, the project has brought safety and stability. Aline Nzamwita, a Kagano resident, reflects on the transformation: “Thanks to the LDCF3 Project, my family and I were relocated from high-risk zones to a safe and sustainable home. This has not only given us security and peace of mind but also opened up new opportunities for income-generating activities, transforming our lives for the better.”

Creating Green Jobs and Restoring Ecosystems

Central to the LDCF3 Project’s mission is the creation of green jobs, particularly for women and young people. These roles involve activities such as tree planting, terracing, and infrastructure maintenance, contributing to both community livelihoods and ecosystem restoration.

“The LDCF3 Project has had a profound impact on the lives of our beneficiaries, enhancing their resilience to climate change and improving their livelihoods through sustainable practices. We have seen communities transform through the restoration of ecosystems, improved agricultural productivity, and the creation of green jobs,” says Juliet Kabera, Director General of REMA.

Notable Achievements to Date

2,100 hectares of land managed through erosion control and agroforestry.

3,200 households provided with livestock for sustainable livelihoods.

Around 10,000 green jobs created.

5,000 households equipped with improved cookstoves to reduce deforestation and emissions.

136 houses under construction for climate-resilient rural settlements.

214 households connected to electricity in Gakenke and Kirehe Districts.

A Brighter Future for Rural Rwanda

The LDCF3 Project exemplifies how targeted climate adaptation strategies can uplift rural communities. By focusing on nature-based solutions, sustainable development, and community empowerment, it is helping vulnerable populations in Rwanda forge a path toward a more resilient future.

“As we move forward, REMA urges all beneficiaries to take ownership of these initiatives and sustain the project’s activities. Together, we can ensure that these gains continue to benefit future generations and contribute to a more resilient Rwanda,” says Kabera.

With continued support from partners like UNDP, the project stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that even the most vulnerable communities can thrive in the face of climate challenges. As UNDP Resident Representative Dr. Fatmata Lovetta Sesay notes, “The restoration of degraded ecosystems and the promotion of grouped rural settlement serve as foundational strategies for sustainable development, offering hope and resilience to those who need it most.”

This story of transformation underscores the power of innovation, collaboration, and a shared commitment to sustainability. For communities like Musaza, the future indeed looks bright.