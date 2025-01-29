RECRUITMENT OF HEAD OF TRANSPORT POLICY AND PLANNING

In collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA), the Central Corridor Transit Transport Facilitation Agency (CCTTFA), is seeking to recruit a highly qualified person to the position of Head of Transport Policy & Planning.

Reporting to the Executive Secretary of the CCTTFA, the Head of Transport Policy & Planning will lead the agency’s strategic planning efforts, ensuring that trade and transport policies are aligned and harmonized to enhance the Central Corridor’s performance and support intra­ regional trade

1.0 Background

The CCTTFA is a multilateral agency formed through an Agreement by the seven Governments of the Republic of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Republic of Rwanda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Republic of Malawi, Republic of Zambia and the Republic of Uganda. The Central Corridor is the integrated transport multimodal and logistics network that connects CCTTFA Member States through the port of Dar-es-Salaam.

CCTTFA works with the member states Governments and other Development Partners to improve the efficiency of the transit corridor for smooth facilitation of transit trade.

The CCTTFA is looking for a prospective applicant to fill a vacant position of Head of Transport Policy and Planning which need to be filled urgently. The Head to be hired is expected to be highly professional and competent who meets the below merits per the Term of Reference.

2.0 Role and Responsibility of the Head of Transport Policy and Planning

The overall objective of this role is to lead strategic planning of the CCTTPA and ensure that the Trade & Transport policies are aligned and harmonized to improve the performance of the Central Corridor and support intra-regional trade.

The Head of Transport Policy and Planning main roles will be:

Lead strategic planning and development of harmonized transport policies across all Central Corridor member states, enhancing regional cooperation and policy alignment; Lead the development of CCTTFA Strategic Plans and support the Executive Secretary in supporting its implementation;

Support the Executive Secretary in external resources mobilization to aide implementation of the CCTTFA Strategic Plan;

Led a transformative initiative with stakeholders to transition the Central Corridor into a Green Economic Development Corridor (GEDC) aligned with CCTTFA’s 2021- 2025 Strategic Plan; Contribution to Monitoring & Evaluation and Mid – Term Review of the CCTTFA Strategic Plan; Works closely with the Member States both at national and regional levels to develop appropriate policies, regulatory structures and plans to manage the development and maintenance of transport systems, which link with the region’s broader economic and social objectives;

Participate in preparation and implementation of specific advisory and analytical tasks and Regional Economic Communities’ transport strategies development and implementation;

Ensuring that the priority projects under the COMESA-EAC-SADC Tripartite Agreement are aligned with CCTTFA objectives to support acceleration of economic integration for the people of the Central Corridor to Eastern and Southern African Region;

Lead the Central Corridor effort in implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (CCTTFA) Agreement and other Regional Economic Communities (RECs) to spur intra-regional trade within the Central Corridor region; Keep abreast of recent developments in transport and on cross cutting issues affecting the performance of transport sector, such as governance, fiscal considerations, public sector reforms, climate change, HIV/AIDS and road safety; Be involved and contribute to Feasibility studies for cross border transport & infrastructure projects within the CCTTFA Member States;

Design and implement capacity-building programs for officials and stakeholders in all sectors along the corridor;

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Executive Secretary.

3.0 Reporting/Coordination

The Head of Transport Policy and Planning shall be reporting to the Executive Secretary of the CCTTFA.

4.0 Minimum Qua1ifications and Experience:

A Master’s Degree in Transport Economics or Policy and Planning, or equivalent in related discipline from a recognized University; An experience of at least 10 years in strategic planning and policy development & harmonization both at nationally and at regional level especially for transport and trade sectors;

Proficiency in use of Microsoft office is essential.

5.0 Key Skills & Competences:

Excellent analytical, problem solving, analytical, presentation and communication skills; High degree of independent, mature judgement and initiative;

Ability to conceptualize issues and analyses data & provide policy advice;

Ability to work harmoniously with people from different cultures and nationalities as well as cultural backgrounds; High integrity and ability to exercise discretion; Self-motivated, able to meet deadlines and result-oriented;

Strong presentation skills.

6.0 Language Proficiency

Proficiency in English is a must; Knowledge of French or Swahili will be an added advantage.

7.0 Length of Contract:

Duration of contract is 5 years renewable (twice) subjects to availability of funds and performance.

8.0 Nationality:

This Position is only open to People with Rwanda Nationalities.

9.0 Age Limit:

The candidate must be at or below the Age of 45 years during the time of recruitment.

Application Process

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application, including:

A cover letter detailing their suitability for the role; A detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) with at least three professional references. Certified Copies of academic and professional certificates.

Applications should be sent to the below Email Address: vacancy@centralcorridor-ttfa.org and copy the Ministry of Infrastructure through: ccttfarecrujtment@mininfra.goy.rw by 7th February 2025 23:59pm.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.

11.0 Terms and Conditions

The position is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and involves occasional travel within the region. Salary and benefits will be competitive and commensurate with qualifications and experience.