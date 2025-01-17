Rwandan Family Evacuated From Los Angeles Fires

One Rwandan family has been identified as having been affected by the fires in Los Angeles.

According to Adul Bigirumwami, the head of Rwandan Community in California, one Rwandan family has been evacuated from their home due to the destructive fires.

The Rwandan family is composed of the husband and wife and their child.

They are currently in a hotel in San Diago, waiting for directives to return to their home in Topan Canyon.

It’s not yet clear if the residence of the Rwandan family is still intact, but Bigirumwami said they are working with the family to determine the home’s fate.

Bigirumwami commented that the family is yet to be in a position to speak to the media.

The Los Angeles fires started on 7th January 2025, so far killing 27 people and destroying more than 12,000 homes and businesses.

Most Rwandan communities live in Los Angeles city but not the Suburbs that were affected by the fires.

“Rwandans here are of some modest income. They live in a town where the fire has not touched unlike the rich who can afford homes on the green hectares of land in the suburbs” Bigirumwami said.