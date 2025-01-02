“We All Need The Same Peace” President Kagame’s Far Reaching New Year Message

A New Year’s address in two parts, one for Rwandans, and one for anyone else in the world, who may need to be reminded that Rwanda is a sovereign nation, whose integrity will be defended, come what may. President Paul Kagame’s New Year message was characteristically brief, but managed to touch on almost all the important domestic and regional questions.

Wishing Rwandans and friends of Rwanda, a happy and joyful new year, President Kagame underscored the significance of the major events of 2024, including the presidential and parliamentary elections, the thirtieth anniversary of Kwibuka, the remembrance of the 1994 Genocide Against Tutsi, and Kwibohora, the day of national Liberation.

Kwibohora and Kwibuka, he recalled, were an opportunity for Rwandans to take stock of how far they have come in their shared goal of national reconstruction and advancement. “Let us all together continue on that path” he urged.

He thanked Rwandans and Rwanda’s development partners, for their part in making last year’s elections the success that they were. “The elections went well” he said, “and once again Rwandans showed the confidence they have in their leaders, and the country’s institutions. I would like to once again thank Rwandans and friends of Rwanda, for their support during those elections, and indeed on any occasion whenever that support is needed.”

“The voice of Rwandans was unmistakable. They want to achieve even more, and they want better delivery of services. Let us all work together to accomplish that.”

The head of state talked of the challenges the nation faced in the last year, notably the Marburg outbreak, which was declared over as the year ended, having claimed fifteen lives, most of them healthcare workers. The President praised their heroic self sacrifice, and comforted the loved ones they left behind.

“To the families who lost loved ones, we share your loss. I thank the healthcare workers for their bravery, and our development partners for their invaluable help. Thanks to all of them, we had the lowest death toll ever recorded from a Marburg virus outbreak.”

And in a clear message to the continued failure to address the root causes of instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and those who would wish to destabilise Rwanda, President Kagame, warned that peace was indivisible. It cannot be found for some, and not for others. “We all need the same Peace.”

Rwanda’s safety and sovereignty would be protected at all costs, he said.

“Unfortunately, we continue to see instability in our region, and along our borders. I want to assure you that Rwanda’s security and sovereignty will always be fully protected, by all means necessary. Shortcuts and temporary fixes cannot resolve this issue. There has to be a comprehensive solution that deals with root causes, in the medium and long term, which should guarantee lasting peace for all the peoples of our region.”

“This is important for all of us, without exception. There is no peace for some and not for others…We will continue to stand for historical clarity, regarding our situation, and will never accept to be painted as something we are not.”

Turning again to domestic considerations, he reminded Rwandans of a reality he has so often pointed out to them. “The development of Rwanda, is based on a simple but essential truth: you cannot look to others for your progress, without you yourself investing effort in your own progress.” It is a message that may resonate beyond Rwanda’s borders to the rest of the continent.

But the year ended on a celebratory note, he said, with the International Automobile Association (FIA), holding its annual awards ceremony, for the first time ever on the African continent.

“We ended the year on a positive note, by hosting the FIA General Assembly, for the first time ever on the continent, and announced our intention to play a leading role in bringing world-class motorsport to Africa. This endeavour is fundamentally about leveraging the power of sport to drive economic growth, and ensure that every Rwandan can benefit along the way, and live a rewarding and fulfilling life.”

And to anyone carping from the sidelines, that Rwanda is too poor a country, and that such glamourous events should be the preserve of richer nations, he gently, but firmly pointed out that, “We take pride in aiming high because that is possible, and the best way to live our lives. In any case, it is well within our means and capabilities.”

He ended with another message to which he often returns, one that also resonates across Africa, with its overwhelmingly youthful population. A clarion call to the nation, especially its youth, to take its destiny into their own hands, and shape it for the nation’s prosperity.

“To our young people, it is to you we look to take Rwanda to the next stage, beyond what we even considered. You must always be confident that we are capable of determining a future that we want and deserve.”