A bosom Friend Afar Brings a Distant Land Near: Farewell Message from China’s Envoy to Rwanda

I arrived in Rwanda in May 2022 and will leave at today. As the Chinese Ambassador to this beautiful country, I have visited all the provinces of Rwanda over the past three years. I’m marveled at the country’s stunningly picturesque mountains and rivers. I’m indulged in the energetic Intore. But more importantly, it is my great privilege of knowing, acquainting and making friends with many Rwandans.

Together, we have drawn a magnificent historical picture of China-Rwanda friendship. At the land of a thousand hills, I have truly felt the deep friendship between the Chinese and Rwandan people, and witnessed the boundless possibilities and vitality of Rwanda. As I am about to leave, I am filled with nostalgia to this land and confidence about a brighter future of China-Rwanda relationship.

As we are marching towards the 54th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Rwanda, our bilateral ties, stronger and closer than ever before, have featured deepened political mutual trust, flourishing practical cooperation and closer people-to-people exchanges. The high level bilateral relationship has brought tangible benefits to the two countries and our peoples.

Usher in a remarkable new chapter of China-Rwanda relationship through head-of-state diplomacy. In recent years, H.E.President Xi Jinping and H.E. President Paul Kagame have maintained close exchanges, strategically guiding the bilateral relations. In September 2024, I had the honor to welcome President Kagame to attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and witness the successful meeting between the two Presidents.

The two Heads of States elevated bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, marking a new milestone in China-Rwanda friendship. The two countries issued a joint statement on the implementation of the three Global Initiatives, injecting new momentum to bilateral cooperation. Both sides reiterated commitment to mutual support on issues of core interests and major concern, on opposing external interference in each other’s internal affairs and on each other’s independent development paths suited to national realities.

Rwanda reaffirmed its consistent adherence to the one-China principle, which recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of China’s territory. China reaffirmed its firm support to Rwanda in safeguarding national solidarity, and combating genocidal ideology and hate speech in all forms. The two sides will continue to support each other in bilateral and multilateral affairs.

Consolidate the sound foundation of China-Rwanda relationship through inter-party exchanges. The two ruling parties, the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), both enjoy strong leadership and governance prowess, and share similar missions. We both uphold the people-centered approach to governance. We both implement consultation-based, consensus-seeking democracy with its own characteristics.

The two parties have built profound friendship over the years. We have conducted close exchanges and cooperation at all levels and on various fronts. At the invitation of the Rwandan side, three CPC delegations have visited Rwanda in the past two years to attend major political events, such as the inauguration ceremony of President Kagame for his fourth term and the commemoration the 30th anniversary of the Genocide, which reflects the brotherhood of the two parties.

Boost a mutually beneficial partnership through economic and trade cooperation. Under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, the two countries can share the huge potential and opportunities the markets offer, leading to rapid growth in bilateral trade volume.

China is Rwanda’s top trading and investment partner. In recent years, benchmark projects, supported by the Chinese government, have achieved steady progress, such as the renovation and expansion of the Masaka Hospital, the Nyabarongo Hydropower Plant II, and the Smart Education project. Construction is set to start for the 10-kilometer road from Prince House to Masaka.

The Juncao mushroom technology has helped alleviate poverty in Rwanda and boosted nutrition for local families, which has been recognized by all stakeholders including the United Nations. Many Chinese enterprises have taken root in Rwanda’s investment landscape. In August 2023, President Kagame attended the production kick-off ceremony of Anjia Prefabricated Construction Rwanda Company Ltd., a Chinese invested cement factory, which has boosted the production capacity of cement in Rwanda. In recent years, Chinese companies have established and invested in a number of local factories in Rwanda, including jacket and shoes manufacturers as well as detergent makers, which have helped generate employment opportunities and income for local communities, accelerating Rwanda’s socioeconomic development and industrialization.

In return, Rwandan companies have made their presence to China’s super-large market, taking their products to high-level platforms including the China International Import Expo and the Guangdong Canton Fair. Made-in-Rwanda products, such as coffee, tea, dried chili, honey, have been successfully marketed to Chinese consumers, increasing their visibility in China.

Build an everlasting friendship through closer people-to-people exchanges. Amity between the peoples holds key to sound China-Rwanda relations. Cultural and people-to-people exchanges have had plenty highlights to offer in the past years. For example, Jinhua and Musanze became the first ever pair of sister cities between the two countries, opening a new chapter in local exchanges and cooperation.

Young students at IPRC Musanze are empowered to find their dream jobs thanks to the “Chinese plus vocational skills” training offered by the Luban workshop based in the college. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University has delivered service learning project in Rwanda for more than a decade. They helped install solar power generation systems for farmers in remote villages in the Eastern Province of Rwanda, and empower local women by conducting fashion design training, etc. In the past three years, around 200 Rwandan students have received Chinese government scholarships.

A total of nearly 2,000 Rwandan students are studying in China. The Confucius Institute at the University of Rwanda has trained more than 5,000 students to learn Chinese and Chinese culture. In 2024, Rwandan students achieved historically best performance in the “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competitions, in which Rwandan contestants entered the top 30 in the world and the top 7 in Africa for the first time. During my stay in Rwanda, I have enjoyed to engage with the local communities. I led Chinese diplomats to join Umuganda, Car-Free Day Walking and Peace Marathon. I supported the Chinese medical teams to deliver free clinic services, conducted field research, and sat with my Rwandan friends to hear their stories with China.

It is fair to say, the foundation of China-Rwanda friendship was laid by the peoples, and it is and will be further enhanced by the peoples.

A bosom friend afar brings a distant land near. As the Chinese ambassador to Rwanda, I have been asked many times about why China-Rwanda relationship is so successful despite the great geographical distance. The most important reason, I think, is that China and Rwanda share similar histories and experiences which enable us to understand and support each other.

We both believe in self-reliance. We are both steadfast on the development path that suits our own national realities. We are both striving to achieve national modernization. And we both cherish familial bond, history, cultural heritage and the unique national identity they bestowed to us. No matter how the international landscape evolves, the two countries will always respect and support each other on issues of core interests, and develop bilateral relations on the basis of equality, mutual respect and trust, as well as win-win partnership.

My story in Rwanda in the past three years, is just an epitome of the earnest friendship between China and Rwanda, which is higher than mountains. As I’m drawing a period to my tour of duty here, I would like to thank so many friends here that have supported me during this journey.

First and foremost, my deepest gratitude goes to President Xi Jinping and President Kagame for their insightful guidance and support to China-Rwanda relations. My appreciation also goes to my brothers and sisters from the party, government, military, business, media and other fields for their valuable assistance to the Chinese Embassy and myself. I would also like to thank Chinese communities here for their contribution to the China-Rwanda friendship.

Last but not least, my thanks go to my colleagues from the Embassy who have worked day and night with me. I hope that you will continue your good work to promote further growth of bilateral relations.

The decades-old Umuganda culture in Rwanda encourages joint efforts and mutual help for common goals. A Chinese saying conveys a similar message. It goes like, “People with one mind and heart have the power to move a mountain.” In a world of increasing inter-connection and inter-dependence, countries are faced with many unprecedented common challenges.

It is important for China and Rwanda to join hands for mutual benefits and common development and to build a community with a shared future. I believe, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Kagame, with the joint efforts of our two governments and peoples, China-Rwanda relations will embrace an even brighter future.

Wish all the best to Rwanda. May prosperity, happiness and health always be with Rwandan people. May the friendship between China and Rwanda last forever and keep flourishing.