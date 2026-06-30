From Kigali to Shanghai: Lessons From a China–Africa Media Exchange

The world changes completely when you look at it from the deck of a cruise ship gliding down the Huangpu River, surrounded by the neon-lit towers of Shanghai.

For a first-time visitor, China can feel overwhelmingly vast. A beautiful blur of towering skyscrapers, ultra-efficient bullet trains, and centuries of rich history is what greets you from the moment you arrive.

Yet, from the moment our media delegation from Africa stepped off the plane for a week-long journey from June 21–28, 2026, this immense country felt surprisingly like home.

This transformative journey was more than just a tour. It was a living testament to the deep, long-standing partnership between Kigali Today Ltd. and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Rwanda.

The art of feeling at home—thousands of miles away

Stepping into a foreign country where you do not speak the language can be daunting. But any anxiety we had vanished instantly, thanks to one exceptional guide: Mr. Jin Hong from the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda.

Jin Hong did not just guide us; he enveloped us in world-class hospitality. From the initial preparations to the daily logistics and thoughtful follow-ups, his dedication and warmth transformed us from wide-eyed first-time travellers into confident explorers who felt like frequent visitors to China.

It is through the professionalism and genuine care of individuals like him that international bridges are truly built.

From bullet trains to digital giants

To visit China is to step directly into tomorrow. Every destination on our itinerary reflected rapid progress, smart urban planning, and world-class infrastructure.

Imagine sitting on a high-speed bullet train, watching the countryside blur past at incredible speeds, yet your water bottle on the tray table does not even ripple. That is the marvel of China’s rail network—speed combined with remarkable precision and comfort.

We also got a front-row seat to world-changing innovation during our visits to the technology giants shaping the future, including Alibaba Group and STAR Vision Space Technology.

Seeing their digital transformation firsthand was a masterclass in how research, innovation, and technological advancement can elevate an entire society.

But China is as much about its people as it is about its technology. Beyond the gleaming laboratories and modern office complexes, we walked through local communities, explored healthcare systems, and witnessed conservation efforts that revealed a society striving to balance rapid development with human well-being.

The media roundtable

At the heart of our journey was a powerful realisation: journalism is a bridge.

On June 24, we participated in the China–Africa Media Roundtable, an inspiring forum where journalists from across the African continent exchanged ideas on digital transformation, innovation, and the evolving media landscape.

We left with a renewed sense of purpose. In an increasingly interconnected world, our responsibility as journalists is to tell accurate, balanced, and impactful stories that foster understanding, celebrate shared innovation, and strengthen the enduring friendship between China and Africa.

My deepest gratitude goes to the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda and the All-China Journalists Association for organising this unforgettable exchange.

We returned home with notebooks full of ideas, inspired minds, and a deeper appreciation for a partnership that continues to open new windows to the world. More importantly, we returned with the conviction that while countries may be separated by thousands of kilometres, genuine dialogue, mutual respect, and the free exchange of ideas can bring people closer than ever before.

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