Rwanda Shines As ABH 2024 Crowns Africa’s Top Entrepreneurs

The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition, a philanthropic initiative by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy, has crowned the winners of its sixth ABH Summit and Grand Finale, held in Kigali this weekend.

The competition, which runs from 2019 to 2029, celebrates outstanding African entrepreneurs annually, bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from across the continent to tackle challenges and share innovative solutions.

This year, under the theme “AI – African Innovation, Insight and Impact,” the Top 10 finalists—selected from nearly 20,000 applicants—pitched their businesses to a distinguished judging panel, including Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali, and Ibukun Awosika, Founder of the Chair Centre and Fred Swaniker, Founder and CEO of Sand Technologies.

Winners Announced:

The awards ceremony unveiled the top three Africa Business Heroes for 2024:

1. Henri Ousmane Gueye, Co-founder & CEO of EYONE (Senegal) – $300,000

2. Dr. Salma Bougarrani, Co-Founder & CEO of GREEN WATECH (Morocco) – $250,000

3. Alexander Odhiambo, Founder & CEO of Solutech Limited (Kenya) – $150,000

Henri Ousmane Gueye, a returning participant who persevered after previous setbacks, expressed his pride:

“This achievement reflects our hard work and motivates us to continue tackling the challenges our innovation addresses.”

Zahra Baitie-Boateng, ABH Managing Director for Africa, emphasized the competition’s impact in empowering entrepreneurs to address Africa’s pressing challenges while creating transformative opportunities.

A Platform for Visionary Entrepreneurs:

ABH Judge Fred Swaniker praised the exceptional quality of this year’s finalists, noting their potential to compete globally and solve Africa’s most pressing issues.

He said that this years’ finalist group was distinctively a world-class of entrepreneurs who can compete anywhere in the world thus indicating that Africa has got a potential to grow more entrepreneurs, create jobs but also solve problems on the continent.

Highlighting Rwanda’s growing role in fostering entrepreneurship, ABH announced that Kigali will host the Summit and Grand Finale for the next four years. Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB), and the Bank of Kigali (BK) were commended as key partners.

Jean-Guy Afrika, RDB CEO, pledged Rwanda’s continued dedication to supporting entrepreneurial goals and fostering an enabling ecosystem: “You can trust us to remain committed to investing in mentorship and entrepreneurship.”

Impact and Growth:

Since its launch, the ABH Prize has grown from 9,366 applicants to 27,267, with a prize pool increasing from $1M to $7M. Winners have reported $252M in revenue, raised $153M+ in investment, and created over 123,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The 2024 edition also achieved significant strides in gender inclusion, with female applicants reaching 39%, up from a five-year average of 30%.

Summit Highlights:

The two-day event featured 1,606 participants and explored solutions to Africa’s challenges in healthcare, agriculture, and education through live debates, masterclasses, and interactive sessions such as the “Networking in the Dark” experience.

The event closed with the launch of the 2025 call for applications, inviting African entrepreneurs to compete for the next $1.5 million prize. Interested applicants can register at [africabusinessheroes.org or (https://africabusinessheroes.org/en/register).