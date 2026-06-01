Why Africa Could Lead the World’s Next Mobility Revolution

KIGALI – For decades, Africa has been viewed as a destination for technologies developed elsewhere.

But according to Amit Chawla, Managing Director of Spiro Rwanda, the continent may be on the verge of reversing that narrative by becoming a global leader in electric mobility.

As governments pursue cleaner transport systems and investors channel billions into green technologies, Chawla believes Africa possesses a unique combination of factors that could make it the world’s next electric vehicle powerhouse.

“We have seen Africa become a global reference point for innovations like mobile money. I genuinely believe Africa can be the harbinger of electric mobility across the globe,” Chawla said.

That conviction is helping drive the ambitions of Spiro, Africa’s largest electric mobility company, which operates more than 95,000 electric motorcycles and over 2,500 battery swap stations across several African countries.

Turning Africa’s Challenges into Strengths

Unlike many developed economies, Africa’s transport sector remains heavily dependent on imported fuel. From motorcycles and passenger vehicles to aviation and industry, billions of dollars leave the continent each year to meet energy demands.

For Chawla, that challenge presents one of the strongest arguments for accelerating electric mobility.

“Most African countries are fuel-importing economies. Every litre of fuel that is imported comes at a cost to national economies. Electric mobility gives us an opportunity to rethink that model and move toward greater energy independence,” he said.

Environmental concerns are also becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. According to Spiro, replacing a single fuel-powered motorcycle with an electric alternative can reduce carbon emissions by nearly two tonnes annually.

But Chawla argues that the real impact extends beyond environmental benefits.

“This is not just about reducing emissions. It is about improving livelihoods, lowering operating costs and creating better opportunities for the people who depend on transportation every day,” he said.

The Economics Behind the Transition

The company’s experience across Africa suggests that electric mobility is proving attractive not only because it is cleaner, but because it makes financial sense.

Electric motorcycles can travel nearly twice the distance of conventional fuel-powered bikes while costing significantly less to operate. For motorcycle taxi riders who often cover more than 200 kilometres daily, the savings can be transformative.

The most encouraging thing is that because of the savings made, riders can put food on the table, send their children to school or improve healthcare for their family. It shows that it’s not only transportation that changes, it is lives.

There is also growing participation by women riders in some markets, particularly Rwanda, highlighting how the sector is creating opportunities for a broader segment of society.

Africa’s Moment to Lead

Investor confidence appears to be aligning with that vision. Spiro has attracted major international backing, raising about $100 million in 2025 and an additional $50 million this year to support expansion of its electric mobility infrastructure across the continent.

Chawla believes investors are increasingly recognizing Africa’s long-term potential.

“Africa has one of the youngest populations in the world, rising transport demand, expanding infrastructure and enormous entrepreneurial energy. When you combine all those factors, the business case becomes extremely compelling,” he said.

Looking ahead, Spiro plans to expand into additional African markets while exploring opportunities beyond motorcycles, including larger vehicle categories and energy solutions.

“All the ingredients are already here. The demand is here, the talent is here and the opportunity is here. Africa has every reason to become one of the world’s leading electric mobility hubs,” he said.

If that vision materializes, Africa’s electric vehicle transition may be remembered not simply as a shift away from fossil fuels, but as the moment the continent helped shape the future of global transportation.

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