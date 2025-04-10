One Acre Fund Rwanda Staff Commemorate The Genocide Against Tutsi

One Acre Fund Rwanda has joined the nation in marking the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi (Kwibuka 31), standing with survivors and honoring the lives lost.

One Acre Fund Rwanda, which serves over 1 million smallholder farmers—many of whom have lived through the Genocide and its aftermath—says that participating in the commemoration is very important for them.

To do so, the organisation’s staff, led by their Global and Rwanda CEOs, visited the Ntarama Genocide Memorial in Bugesera district, this April 10. This is part of the 100 days of commemoration where the country will reflect on the resilience of the survivors and the collective journey towards unity and renewal.

“Kwibuka is a time to honor the lost lives of Tutsi, and their dreams. As we commemorate the Genocide against the Tutsi, we pass on the flame of hope to the youth, teaching them Rwanda’s history, so that the genocide never happens again.

“We thank the leaders of Rwanda who stopped the Genocide against the Tutsi, and stand together in unity as a community to build a strong, dignified country”, said Belinda Bwiza, the CEO of One Acre Fund Rwanda.

The group was taken through the history of Genocide in Nyamata, Bugesera, specifically at Ntarama, a former Catholic church site, where a Genocide memorial has been preserved in memory of over 5,000 Tutsi who came to seek refuge at the church, hoping for safety in 1994, before they were cruelly killed.

The Ntarama Genocide memorial manager, Antoine Kagabo explained how the Tutsi in Bugesera fought the interahamwe and soldiers who came to kill them, until the dark date of April 25th when killers came in large numbers and murdered those who had sought refuge at the church, including children, women, and men.

Raïssa Muhaturukundo, the Chief of Staff at One Acre Fund Rwanda, said that this was the first time for the organisation to visit the Ntarama Genocide memorial.

Muhaturukundo shared that the organisation employs expatriates from countries around the world, who may not always have full information on how the Genocide against the Tutsi was planned and implemented, or how to support the strong vision that Rwanda has, which also requires the eradication of the genocide ideology.

“This is why we bring them along, so that together, we commemorate the Genocide against the Tutsi, educate them about the history of Rwanda, and renew our collective commitment to rebuild the country in unity, standing in solidarity with the survivors,” Muhaturukundo said.

One of the organisation’s staff, Moise Uwimana Arsene, shared that the commemoration is an opportune moment for young ones born after the Genocide against the Tutsi to learn from the past, and take a stance to ensure that the genocide never happens again, but also fight its ideology which still exist 31 years later.

As an organization that commits to remember, renew and unite, One Acre Fund Rwanda sees testimonies in the farm families they serve, where farmers- some of whom are Genocide survivors- work together in farmer groups to build a resilient future for themselves and their communities.