Tanzania Port Reforms A Game-Changer In Regional Trade

Tanzania East Africa Gateway Terminal Limited (TEAGTL), a private operator of Terminal 2, has successfully implemented the Fixed Berthing Windows (FBW) concept at the Dar es Salaam Port to revolutionize port operations, reducing delays and enhancing regional trade.

This operational change is considered a significant step in the

modernization of Tanzania’s maritime logistics sector, benefiting manufacturers, exporters, and regional trade routes.

Implementing Structure and Predictability in Shipments at Dar es Salaam Port, the FBW system introduces a structured approach with pre-assigned berthing slots, replacing the previous first-come-first-served system.

Recognized as an industry best practice, FBW aims to minimize vessel waiting times and expedite cargo movement at the port of Dar es Salaam.

The outcome is improved predictability, reduced waiting times for vessels, and better coordination among shipping lines, logistics providers, and cargo owners.

Given the inefficiencies and congestion caused by the traditional first-come-first-served system, TEAGTL recognized the need to enhance this aspect of the port’s operations to improve performance.

Delays at previous ports can have a ripple effect on subsequent ports, disrupting supply chains and discouraging global container carriers from using the port. Therefore, transitioning to FBW is crucial for providing superior service to carriers and the Tanzanian export and import community.

In the past three months, TEAGTL handled 65 vessels at Terminal 2, with over 32% served under Fixed Berthing Windows. This proportion has been steadily increasing, reaching 48% in March, showcasing significant progress in a short period. The terminal aims to achieve 75% FBW coverage by the end

of May, reflecting strong adoption by major shipping lines.

Plasduce Mkeli Mbossa, Director General of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), emphasized that the introduction of FBW marks a milestone in enhancing efficiency and service delivery in the regional maritime ports sector, boosting competitiveness as a trade hub.

Mohamed Salum, Director General of the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC), highlighted that FBW implementation at the TEAGTL terminal enhances efficiency, transparency, and predictability, aligning with TASAC’s goal of promoting safe and secure shipping practices.

Shahzad Athar, Director of Tanzania East Africa Gateway Terminal Limited, emphasized that the shift to FBW is not just a terminal improvement but a transformation in trade facilitation at the national level, benefiting Tanzanian manufacturing and perishables sectors.

Capt. Jeyaraj Thamburaj, CEO of Tanzania East Africa Gateway Terminal Limited, noted that FBW is already reducing vessel waiting times and enhancing overall port performance. Additionally, the terminal is expanding its reefer plug capacity to meet the rising demand for cold-chain logistics.

TEAGTL plans to introduce various initiatives at Terminal 2 to enhance trade visibility, transparency, and customer service, solidifying Dar es Salaam Port’s position as a reliable logistics hub in East Africa.

These initiatives include real-time container tracking, a digital documentation platform, and 24/7 customer support to improve planning, reduce uncertainty, and enhance end-to-end supply chain visibility.

The reforms at Dar es Salaam Port are seen as a significant milestone in Tanzania’s logistics modernization, enhancing the port’s capacity to serve neighboring landlocked countries- Rwanda, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, Zambia, and Malawi; and solidifying Tanzania’s role as a regional trade gateway.

By combining operational excellence, digital innovation, and regulatory alignment, TEAGTL is setting a new standard for modernizing African ports while supporting national economic objectives, industrialization, and private sector growth.