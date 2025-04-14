Rwandans In Mozambique Honor Kwibuka 31 Commemoration With Unity And Reflection

The Embassy of Rwanda in Mozambique, alongside Rwandan nationals and friends of Rwanda, held a solemn commemoration of the 31st anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

The day began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the “Light of Hope” monument at the Rwandan Chancery in Maputo, followed by a symbolic 2.3-kilometer Walk to Remember that concluded at the Serena Polana Hotel, where the main commemoration event took place.

The ceremony brought together more than 350 participants, including members of the Rwandan community, diplomats, representatives of international organizations, and Mozambican citizens.

In his keynote speech, Rwanda’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Col (Rtd) Donat Ndamage, reminded attendees that the Genocide against Tutsi was not a spontaneous event, but a well-planned and long-executed strategy. “It did not happen by accident,” he emphasized.

He also addressed the ongoing violence against Congolese Tutsi communities, particularly the Banyamulenge in the Democratic Republic of Congo, who continue to face persecution due to their identity.

Ambassador Ndamage called on the international community to take a stand against genocide ideology and support remembrance efforts. “We must remember the victims and ensure genocide becomes a lesson for the youth and future generations,” he said.

Ndamage also commended the government of Mozambique for signing an extradition agreement with Rwanda, allowing for the transfer of genocide fugitives, and highlighted Rwanda’s development achievements under the visionary leadership of President Paul Kagame.

Representing the Government of Mozambique, Minister of Education and Culture, Samaria Tovela, praised the strong ties between Rwanda and Mozambique.

“I have been sent by the President of Mozambique to represent him at this important commemoration,” she said. “Our countries share a valued friendship, and we hope to see our partnership grow even stronger.”

Nicole Tomm-Bonde, the UN Representative at the event, reaffirmed the global commitment to prevent future genocides. “Genocide is a crime against humanity and must never happen again,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Rwandan diaspora, Justin Nsengimana offered his condolences to genocide survivors and called on Rwandans living in Mozambique to stand against genocide ideology and actively contribute to Rwanda’s development.

This commemoration followed a week-long remembrance program that featured educational films and documentaries explaining the history and horrors of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.