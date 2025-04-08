UAE Minister Of State Commends Rwanda’s Unity And Reconciliation At Kwibuka31

The United Arab Emirates has praised Rwanda’s ongoing journey of healing and nation-building as a global example of post-conflict recovery, during the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Speaking at a solemn remembrance event held in Abu Dhabi, H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commended Rwanda’s commitment to unity and reconciliation, describing it as an inspiration to the world.

“We are with survivors who continue to carry the weight of unspeakable trauma,” said Sheikh Shakhboot. “We stand with them in remembrance, sympathy and solidarity. The values of unity and reconciliation which have guided Rwanda’s remarkable recovery serve as a powerful example for us all.”

More than 400 people—including members of the diplomatic corps, Rwandan nationals living in the UAE, and friends of Rwanda—attended the commemoration, which marked the beginning of a 100-day remembrance period under the theme “Remember – Unite – Renew.”

Rwanda’s Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. John Mirenge, delivered a heartfelt address reflecting on the genocide’s root causes, the importance of remembrance, and the strength of survivors.

“We honour the over one million lives that were brutally taken during the Genocide against the Tutsi,” Ambassador Mirenge said. “We must remember, for these were not just numbers. Each life lost was someone with dreams, ambitions and a future.”

The Ambassador highlighted the resilience of survivors and the visionary leadership that has guided Rwanda’s transformation over the past three decades. “Despite unimaginable horrors and losses, survivors chose forgiveness and helped lay the foundation for our unity and reconciliation,” he said.

Ambassador Mirenge also outlined the principles underpinning Rwanda’s progress: Unity, Accountability, and Thinking Big. “Rwanda has chosen the path of unity and resilience, building our new nation on these pillars. Our efforts in reconciliation, rebuilding, and national unity have indeed paid off. Today, Rwanda stands as a beacon of hope and prosperity.”

He further emphasised the global responsibility to combat genocide ideology and denial. “We carry the solemn responsibility of preserving our history, safeguarding our progress, and ensuring that the horrors of the past never return. As a global community, we must stand united in rejecting genocide denial, holding accountable those responsible, and ensuring that justice prevails.”

The annual Kwibuka commemoration, which means “to remember” in Kinyarwanda, began on April 7 and will continue for 100 days, reflecting the duration of the genocide in 1994.