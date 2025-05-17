Kabuye Sugar Factory Staff Commemorate Victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi

This event took place on the afternoon of Friday, May 16, 2025, preceded by a “walk to remember” from the factory to the Jabana Genocide Memorial located in Kabuye Sector, Jabana Sector, Gasabo District.

During the commemoration, the group observed a moment of silence and paid respect to 333 victims laid at the site which contains remains of victims from Jabana, Nduba, Jali, Gatsata, and Ndera sectors.

At the memorial site, they listened to a historical account of the genocide against the Tutsi that devastated the former Kabuye Sector, Jabana Ngiryi, and part of Muhororo Sector as well as Masoro.

The history of the genocide in Jabana Sector is extensive, as those involved in the killings included Nyaconga militia members who came from the former Cyungo Commune and Byumba (now Gicumbi district) fleeing the national liberation movement that was manned by the then RPA forces.

Solange Mukanizeyimana, President of IBUKA in Jabana Sector, stated that another significant role in the genocide was played by the Interahamwe militia, chiefly composed of local leaders.

She said, “Among those leading the Interahamwe in this Sector was the Rutongo Sector Burgomaster, who was born in this Sector and worked here. He was at the level of the Interahamwe, and he played a role in spreading the machetes used to kill the Tutsi in this area.”

She added, “There were also other local leaders involved in the factories, such as the sugar factory manager, who was also an Interahamwe member named Kayinamura. There was also the rice mill manager, Nyirimbibi, and the leader of the livestock breeding center, as well as other prominent figures like Vianney, an Interahamwe who lived near the church. These individuals were very influential because, for example, Nyirimbibi led the CDR party.”

Although residents of Jabana Sector had the chance for the Inkotanyi to arrive first, most had succumbed due to the brutality of the Interahamwe during the genocide, which was aided by their training and supplied weapons.

This is corroborated by other areas where survivors who had guards or community defenders testified that they had helped hide and save Tutsi victims. However, no one in Jabana Sector was publicly recognized or commended for such acts.

After placing flower wreaths on graves of genocide victims at site, the General Manager of Kabuye Sugar Factory, M. Thirunavukkarasu, stated that even after 31 years after the genocide, it still feels recent, and it is crucial to make efforts to prevent such atrocities from happening again.

Residents of Jabana who survived said that seeing a factory led by someone involved in their suffering now leading the remembrance shows that good leadership exists today. This gives them hope for the future.

Donatille Izabiriza said, “Remembrance makes us realize that our loved ones who perished were not abandoned and are still close to us.”

She added, “It shows that even though some committed wrongdoings, others are doing good today. If there was a bad leader back then, now there are successors doing good. This reflects that our country has good leadership that educates citizens. It demonstrates resilience and unity, indicating that changes have occurred thanks to good leadership—because you wouldn’t expect a factory like this to have been full of enemies, yet today it is filled with those who are healthy and believe that mistakes were made, but they should not define us.”

Epiphanie Mukashema said, “Seeing an institution free of hate ideology leaders and feeling that they must take this journey to honor the victims and restore their dignity is very meaningful. We are proud of this, and it inspires us.”

Joel Rwibasira, Head of Cooperation at Kabuye Sugar Factory, said that having had bad leaders in the past gives them a responsibility to promote equality, as everyone should be treated equally.

He stated, “There should be no discrimination, and good leadership should set an example of doing good because our predecessors committed atrocities. We have a major duty to correct past wrongs and work towards doing good, including supporting survivors and building on the good governance that helped Rwanda develop into the country it is today.”

Kabuye Sugar Factory employs over 500 workers.