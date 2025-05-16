President Kagame Addresses Harvard Business School Students on Rwanda’s Journey and Challenges

During a meeting, held May 16, with students from Harvard Business School, President Paul Kagame reflected on Rwanda’s unique approach to governance, development, and resilience.

Kagame emphasized the importance of understanding the country’s history, aspirations, and challenges in shaping its future.

“Like any other country, Rwandans have their own ways, problems, and constraints. We manage our affairs based on a deep understanding of who we are, where we come from, and where we want to go,” President Kagame stated. He highlighted the need for introspection and open communication among Rwandans to find sustainable solutions to ongoing challenges.

Acknowledging the progress made, the President noted that while Rwanda has achieved significant milestones, success in every aspect is not guaranteed.

“We don’t pretend about anything. We know progress has been made, but we have not succeeded in everything. However, we continue striving for improvement in the areas that matter most to us.”

Reflecting on Rwanda’s difficult past, Kagame underscored the country’s resilience and determination to move forward. “We are not spoiled. We don’t have much to spoil us. Our history is tragic, and the choice is clear—either we pick up the pieces and advance, or we perish. We operate within these kinds of limitations.”

His remarks resonated with the audience, offering valuable insights into Rwanda’s approach to governance, development, and self-reliance. The discussion provided an opportunity for future business leaders to understand the country’s pragmatic perspective on growth and nation-building.