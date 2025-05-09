Kigali-Muhanga Road Upgrade Delayed, Funded by South Korean Loan

Finance and Economic Planning Minister Yusuf Murangwa has announced that the planned upgrade of the Kigali–Muhanga road will not begin in the 2025–2026 fiscal year as initially expected.

This is due to the feasibility study not yet being finalized. The decision comes despite the government having secured a new loan from South Korea’s EXIM Bank in October 2023 to finance the project.

The Kigali–Muhanga road is one of the busiest routes in the country, often plagued by congestion and frequent flooding—especially in low-lying areas. The fact that it links Kigali to major economic regions to the south and north, makes it a very crucial aspect of the economy.

In response to these challenges, the government signed an agreement last year with South Korea’s Export-Import Bank to fund the expansion of the 60-kilometer road.

Project Details (as of October 2023):

8 km of the road between Nyabugogo and Ruyenzi will be upgraded to four lanes , improving traffic flow into and out of Kigali.

will be upgraded to , improving traffic flow into and out of Kigali. 2 km within Muhanga Town will also be expanded to four lanes , addressing bottlenecks in the urban section.

will also be expanded to , addressing bottlenecks in the urban section. A new 180-meter Nyabarongo Bridge will be constructed, replacing the current one, which is often submerged during heavy rains. The extension is designed for flood resilience.

will be constructed, replacing the current one, which is often submerged during heavy rains. The extension is designed for flood resilience. The remaining sections of the road will be maintained or expanded as two lanes.

Despite these ambitious plans and the availability of funding, the project is not included in the 2025/2026 budget. Minister Murangwa explained this is because the detailed feasibility study is still ongoing and must be completed before any construction work can begin.

However, he emphasized that the road remains a national priority project and will be launched as soon as the technical studies are done.

“The Kigali–Muhanga road is not reflected in the current budget because the feasibility study, which we are conducting with our partners, is still in progress. Once it is completed, the project will proceed,” Murangwa told both chambers of Parliament.

Concerns Over Delay

The announcement sparked disappointment among Members of Parliament and the public. The road is vital for commuters traveling between Kigali and southern Rwanda. Muhanga, a growing satellite city of Kigali, is home to many residents who work in the capital and endure daily traffic delays due to road congestion and flooding.

One citizen voiced frustration:

“These feasibility studies have been ongoing since 2023. Are they being conducted by real engineers or pharmacists? You should be transparent about who is doing this work.”

Budget Context

The Kigali–Muhanga road delay was discussed during the presentation of the draft national budget for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, which proposes Rwf 7,032.5 billion in spending. Of this, Rwf 4,105.2 billion will come from domestic revenues, Rwf 585.2 billion from foreign grants, and Rwf 2,151.9 billion from external loans.

The government plans to allocate Rwf 4,395.1 billion for recurrent spending and Rwf 2,637.4 billion for development projects.

Some MPs also questioned why the City of Kigali is no longer partnering with citizens to build roads connecting villages and cells. Murangwa responded that such partnerships had been paused due to financial constraints.

While residents managed to contribute 30% of the cost, the city often failed to provide the remaining 70% on time, stalling implementation.