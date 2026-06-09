Aegis Trust, UNESCO Unveil Project to Help Genocide Memorials Teach Future Generations

KIGALI — Aegis Trust and its partners have launched a new project aimed at improving education at Rwanda’s genocide memorial sites and helping young people learn more about the history of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The project, called “Strengthening Educational Capacities at Rwanda’s Memorial Sites,” was launched on June 9 at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, also comes during the Kwibuka32 commemoration period.

The scheme is being implemented by Aegis Trust in partnership with UNESCO, the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC), the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE), and the Rwanda National Commission for UNESCO.

The project will train memorial guides, teachers, and educators so they can better teach visitors and students about the Genocide against the Tutsi and its lessons.

It will also help develop new learning materials and strengthen cooperation between schools and genocide memorial sites.

Speaking at the launch, Aegis Trust CEO Freddy Mutanguha said memorial sites are not only places where victims are remembered but also important places where people can learn from history.

“Memorial sites are more than places of remembrance. They help people understand the consequences of division and the importance of peace, unity, and respect for human dignity,” he said.

The launch brought together government officials, educators, genocide survivors, researchers, development partners, and representatives of civil society organizations.

A panel discussion held under the theme “Where Memory Speaks: How Memorial Sites Shape Education” explored how memorial sites can help preserve memory, prevent future atrocities, and promote peace.

Organizers said the project will ensure that Rwanda’s memorial sites continue to serve as important spaces where future generations can learn about the country’s history and the importance of preventing genocide.

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