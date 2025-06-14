No DRC-Rwanda-U.S. Peace Deal signing In June – Minister Nduhungirehe.

Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, says that no peace deal will be signed this Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Washington as earlier reported.

“Mid-June” was indeed the initial target for the signing of the agreement at the White House, but it had to be adapted to the reality of the negotiations,” Nduhungirehe said on X.

Nduhungirehe explained that after several email exchanges between US, Congolese, and Rwandan officials, physical negotiations at the experts’ level are now getting started in Washington.

“The aim is to negotiate a comprehensive, realistic, and win-win peace agreement, which, when ready, will be submitted to Foreign Ministers for approval and to Heads of State for signing,” he said.