How Rwanda’s ECD Centers Are Changing Lives—One Child, One Grandmother at a Time

In the green hills of Gicumbi District, something remarkable is happening. Grandmothers who once struggled to feed and care for young children are now growing vegetables, raising livestock, and sending healthy, happy children to learn and play—thanks to Rwanda’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) program.

Esperance Nyirandegeya, 46, from Kabeza village in Nyamiyaga Sector, thought her days of raising children were over. Her five kids had grown, and she hoped to start new projects to improve her household. But her plans took a turn when her eldest daughter gave birth prematurely and brought the baby home.

With no time, no animals, and overgrown farmland, Nyirandegeya was overwhelmed—until she discovered an ECD center in her neighborhood. These centers, locally known as ingo mbonezamikurire, care for children during the day while parents and guardians work. They provide food, rest, hygiene, safety, and brain-stimulating play.

She immediately enrolled her grandchild.

Now, the little one spends the day at the ECD center, receiving nutritious meals that protect against sickness, learning through guided play, and returning home in good health and high spirits. Meanwhile, Nyirandegeya has revived her fields and turned her household around.

“Before, I didn’t even have time to look after a rabbit. Now, I have a vegetable garden, fruit trees, a cow, and rabbits,” she says. “We eat nutritious meals and have enough to live on.”

Her daughter, freed up by the support of the ECD, has since moved to Kigali for job opportunities.

A School for Children and Parents Alike

At these ECD centers, parents aren’t left out. Each week, they attend training sessions in farming, animal husbandry, and nutrition. They learn to grow iron-rich crops like beans, orange-flesh sweet potatoes, and leafy greens. They also practice proper hygiene, learn to prepare balanced meals, and take part in hands-on training like basket weaving, tailoring, and knitting warm clothes.

“Every household here now has a kitchen garden, fruit trees, and at least a few animals,” says Nyirandegeya. “There’s no more hunger.”

The woven baskets, once just a cultural tradition, have become a profitable source of income. “If you commit to the work, you can make and sell 10 baskets a month, and earn over 30,000 Rwf,” she says. “And for older parents, it helps improve eyesight because of the healthy food we’re taught to eat.”

A Grandmother’s Second Chance

Mukakimanuka Laurence, 60, also from Nyamiyaga Sector, is raising three grandchildren left in her care after her daughters got married. Before the ECD program, she was overwhelmed—balancing farm work with child care.

“I used to come back from the fields and find the kids starving,” she recalls. “Now, they spend the day at the center, and I can work on the farm.”

Her family now has a cow producing eight liters of milk daily, and they raise rabbits too. Malnutrition is no longer a concern in her home.

ECD at Home: A Community Model

Some ECD centers operate right in people’s homes. In Rukomo Sector, Angelique Mukankusi, 40, runs an ECD from her house in Kimiko village. She cares for her five children—and 15 children from neighboring homes—by growing vegetables, fruits, and iron-rich beans, and raising cows, pigs, and chickens.

“I’ve never had a case of malnutrition in my home,” she says. “And parents who bring their children here go home with skills—they learn to cook nutritious meals and grow their own food.”

Her center is also a learning space for proper sanitation. Visitors are taught how to clean children, filter drinking water, and keep food and eating utensils safe and hygienic.

From Crisis to Confidence

Mukamanzi Marie-Rose, a community health worker in Miyange village, says malnutrition used to be a serious problem. “Back in 2019, only 45% of children were eating nutritious food. Now, that number is up to 85%.”

The secret, she says, is the ECD model. “Each parent brings what they’ve harvested—fruits, beans, eggs—and we prepare shared meals. People learn to feed their children better.”

From the Village to the National Stage

On June 12, 2025, Rwanda marked a milestone: the country launched the first-ever Sector-Level Early Childhood Development Day, moving the annual celebration from the district to the grassroots. The event was organized by the National Child Development Agency (NCDA) in partnership with the European Union (EU) and held at GS Nyinawimana School in Nyamiyaga Sector, Gicumbi.

Before the celebrations, leaders visited ECD homes, like the one in Kabeza village, to see firsthand how families have embraced the model.

Among the dignitaries present were the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF), Consolée Uwimana, the Director General of NCDA, Assoumpta Ingabire, and the EU Ambassador to Rwanda, Belen Calvo Uyarra. They joined parents in feeding children and emphasized the impact of ECD on national development.

“We want to see higher attendance in ECD centers,” said NCDA’s Assoumpta Ingabire. “These centers help children grow—physically, mentally, and emotionally. We want every Rwandan to understand their value.”

Big Goals for the Next Generation

Today, over 1,156,590 children aged 3–6 are enrolled in more than 31,000 ECD centers across Rwanda, representing 78% of all children in that age group.

But Rwanda’s vision doesn’t stop there.

Minister Uwimana says the government aims to reduce stunting among children to below 15% by 2029, down from 33.1% in 2020, as part of its NST2 national strategy.

“We’ve seen the results,” she said. “Now we ask parents—once your child turns 2, take them to an ECD. And make sure the care continues at home.”

Building a Healthier Rwanda—One Child at a Time

ECD centers are not just solving problems of hunger, education, and child safety. They are giving hope to families—especially the most vulnerable.

“I’m not just raising my grandchild,” says Nyirandegeya. “I’m helping raise a whole generation. And we’re doing it together.”