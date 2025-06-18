Why You  Should Consider Investing in Treasury Bonds

As someone who works at the National Bank of Rwanda (NBR) and engaged in finance and economics, I often find myself surrounded by big terms, interest rates, reserve requirements, liquidity, monetary policy and more.

But beyond the technical jargon, I think about how these concepts relate to everyday Rwandans, especially those who work hard, save a little each month, and want to invest wisely but aren’t quite sure where to begin.

If that sounds like you, this is for you.

Here is a simple truth: you don’t need to be wealthy to invest. You don’t need to be an expert either. What you need is the right information and a safe, reliable place to grow your money. That’s exactly what Treasury Bonds offer.

What is a Treasury Bond, anyway?

A Treasury Bond often just called a T-Bond is a way for you to lend your money to the Government. In return, the government promises to pay you interest twice a year, and to return your money in full when the bond matures.

Think of it as a contract of trust: you help fund roads, schools, electricity and hospitals, and in return, the government helps you grow your wealth.

Many people focus on traditional assets like building homes, buying land, saving in banks, or starting small businesses. All these are commendable choices, no doubt.

But Treasury Bonds stand out for one simple reason. They offer strong, predictable returns, backed by the government, with minimal risk.

In a time when economic uncertainty and inflation can erode the value of money sitting in a savings account, Treasury Bonds offer a safer and smarter alternative.

What makes these bonds especially appealing is that they are practically risk-free. Unlike a business idea that may fail or land that may take years to appreciate, Treasury Bonds are guaranteed by the government. You earn stable returns, and your money is safe.

Earn while you support the nation

Every Rwandan dreams of a country with modern infrastructure, quality healthcare, and strong education systems. Treasury Bonds directly support this vision. The money raised is allocated to fund national projects. From roads to schools to electricity networks and more.

This means you don’t just earn interest. You actively help build Rwanda. It’s an investment that pays you while shaping the nation’s future.

T-Bonds also come in various tenors: 3, 5, 7-, 10-, 15-, and 20-years providing flexibility for different investor preferences and they are currently issued on monthly basis.

For example, the T-Bond currently on offer from June 16, 2025 to June 18, 2025 is a 5 year bond and has a face value of RWF10 billion.

Last month (May) BNR reopened a bond with 19.6 years remaining to maturity with a face value of RWF 15 billion.

Over the last four months ( from March to June) NBR issued T-bonds worth RWF60 billion. The money raised through T-Bonds and other debt instruments are planned in the national budget which is is passed by the Parliament each year.

Tax benefits and flexibility

Treasury Bonds are one of the most tax friendly investment options in Rwanda. The interest you earn is only taxed at 5%, far lower than many alternatives. Plus, if you need your money before the bond matures, you can sell it on the Rwanda Stock Exchange through a broker.

And if no buyer is available, a case that has never happened, the National Bank of Rwanda will buy back through a rediscounting window. Additionally, Treasury Bonds can be used as collateral for loans, giving you even more financial leverage.

T-Bons are for everyone, not just the wealthy

You do not need millions to get started. With as little as RWF 100,000, anyone can invest in Treasury Bonds. Whether you are a teacher, a taxi driver, a civil servant, a farmer, or a small business owner, this opportunity is within reach. You do not need financial expertise, just the will to grow your savings smartly.

For those who want to invest larger sums, RWF 50 million or more, you can even participate in setting the bond’s interest rate through competitive bidding. But for the majority of investors, the process is as simple as submitting a form through a bank or a broker.

How to get started

To begin investing in Treasury Bonds, open a Central Securities Depository (CSD) account through your bank or a licensed broker, and stay informed by checking the bond issuance calendar or announcements from the National Bank of Rwanda, which are published on the NBR’s website. Then, simply fill in a bond bidding form and submit it through your bank or broker. That is it.

A step toward financial discipline and wealth building

For long-term goals like children’s education, building a retirement nest, or starting a development project, Treasury Bonds offer unmatched security and consistency. They promote disciplined saving and protect your wealth from inflation and economic volatility.

Most importantly, they shift your mindset from short-term spending to long-term financial planning.

Treasury Bonds are more than financial instruments. They are a contract of trust between you and your nation, a way to grow your wealth while actively contributing to the country’s development journey.

In a world full of uncertain investment options, T-Bonds offer certainty, impact, and empowerment. So, the next time you think about what to do with your savings, don’t just think land or housing. Think bonds as well. Start with a bond. Build your future. Build Rwanda.

Jean Marie Rugambwa, Head of Financial Market Development at the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR).The views expressed are personal