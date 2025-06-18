Rwanda Secures $300 Million in OPEC Fund Financing

Vienna – Rwanda has signed a major financing agreement with the OPEC Fund for International Development that will see the East African country receive up to US$300 million in support of its national development priorities over the period 2025 to 2028.

The Country Partnership Framework was signed by Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund, and Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, HE Yusuf Murangwa, during the OPEC Fund Development Forum held in Vienna, Austria.

According to the OPEC Fund, the financing will support Rwanda’s strategic goals in infrastructure, basic services delivery, entrepreneurship development, and strengthening of the private sector.

The new funding framework is designed to help the country build inclusive, sustainable growth by aligning with national priorities and bridging development gaps.

According to the OPEC Fund’s portfolio data, Rwanda has already benefited from over US$352 million in approved projects across multiple sectors. These include:

Water & Sanitation: US$65.2 million in approvals, including an ongoing expansion project.

US$65.2 million in approvals, including an ongoing expansion project. Education: A Center of Excellence in Aviation Skills, approved in April 2025.

A Center of Excellence in Aviation Skills, approved in April 2025. Agriculture: The Rwanda Dairy Development Project Phase II (RDDP II), launched in June 2024.

Transportation continues to be the single largest focus area in OPEC Fund’s Rwanda engagement, followed by significant investment in energy and multisectoral initiatives.

This new framework reaffirms Rwanda’s position as a key development partner for the OPEC Fund and marks a significant step forward in financing projects that promote equitable growth and sustainable development.