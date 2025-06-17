Court Orders Victoire Ingabire to Appear in Trial of Suspects Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Government

A judge at the High Court in Kigali has ordered that Victoire Ingabire, who brands herself as the opposition in Rwanda, appear in court to be questioned in a case involving people alleged to have collaborated with her.

Ingabire was released from prison in 2018 after receiving a presidential pardon from President Paul Kagame. She had served eight years on convictions including forming an armed group, and genocide denial.

Her name has repeatedly come up in the trial of nine people accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

Prosecutors allege that the nine had communications with Ingabire, who leads the DALFA-Umurinzi party, which is not officially recognized in Rwanda.

Prosecutors claim that Ingabire provided support including money and training to teach the suspects how to remove the government without using weapons.

On Tuesday during the court session, the judge asked why Ingabire is described as leading the alleged plot, yet prosecutors have never questioned her.

The prosecutor responded that the law allows them discretion on whom to investigate or not.

A person named Assumpta [only one name mentioned] was also said to have played a role in preparing the alleged crimes but has also not been questioned or pursued by prosecutors. They said they do not know her current location in Europe, but if found, she will be prosecuted.

Defense lawyer for the suspects, Gatera Gashabana, questioned the decision to arrest what he called “low-level individuals” while failing to question key people allegedly involved.

Among the accused is journalist Théoneste Nsengimana, who was arrested in late 2021 after attending an online training program. Prosecutors allege the training was about non-violent resistance against the government.

They claim that all attendees were members of Ingabire’s DALFA-Umurinzi party and that the party organized the training.

Some accused, like Sylvain Sibomana, alleged to have organized the training, deny being party members or that the training had any connection to the party.

Journalist Nsengimana also denies organizing the training. He says he was going to attend the event called “Ingabire Day” in October as a journalist, not as a participant in planning.

The accused are said to have planned to attend the annual “Ingabire Day,” held in October to mark the anniversary of her imprisonment.

The case continues on Thursday, but although the judge has ordered Ingabire to appear, it is unclear if she will comply.

If she does appear, it will not be as a suspect in the current case. However, prosecutors say she or others may be investigated later if necessary.

Ingabire was imprisoned in 2010 shortly after returning to Rwanda. She was convicted of charges including conspiring against the state and forming an armed group, which she denied, claiming they were politically motivated.