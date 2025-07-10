Aimable Karasira Seeks “Forgiveness”, As Prosecution Pleads for 30-Year Jail

Former university lecturer and social media commentator Aimable Karasira has asked for forgiveness from the Rwandan people as his trial drew to a close this week.

Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year prison sentence for Karasira, along with a fine totaling nearly Rwf 130 million.

Karasira, who has been in detention since 2021, is facing charges including justifying the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, failing to declare the legal origin of his money, spreading divisive statements, inciting public unrest, and promoting hate against the current government.

He has denied all the charges since the start of the case and only began his detailed defense in early 2025.

On the final day of hearings, the Prosecution requested that Karasira be sentenced to 30 years in jail, stating that his actions—mainly through content he published on YouTube—had serious consequences.

They also revealed that Karasira had been found with Rwf 11 million in cash and €17,000 at the time of his arrest. The prosecution said he failed to explain where the money came from.

Additional funds held across multiple bank accounts were also frozen. Authorities believe the money was sent by individuals or groups opposed to the government in support of his public statements.

As a result, prosecutors asked the court to impose a fine comprising: Rwf 52 million, $32,000 USD, and €17,000 EUR.

Together, these add up to a total fine of approximately Rwf 130 million.

Karasira’s legal team criticized the prosecution for introducing new evidence on the final day of the trial, arguing that it gave them no time to respond properly.

They also maintained that their client is not guilty of the charges and said they remained confident the court would rule fairly.

Before the court closed proceedings, Karasira was given a chance to speak. He told the judges:

“To anyone who may have been hurt by my words or interpreted them differently—and to the Rwandan community—I say: ‘I ask for forgiveness’ to anyone who was offended.”

He added that this was his personal choice to relieve himself emotionally and spiritually.

“Every Rwandan should know that I never intended to divide people or deny the Genocide. I know the consequences it had on me personally,” he said.

The court will deliver its ruling on September 30, 2025. Karasira stated he will accept the outcome, whatever the decision.