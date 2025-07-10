Home NewsInternationalRwanda Delivers More Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
International

Rwanda Delivers More Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

by KT Press Staff Writer
written by KT Press Staff Writer

The aid package as it arrived destined for tens of thousands in the Gaza strit

KIGALI, Rwanda – The Government of Rwanda has sent over 40 tons of critical humanitarian aid to support civilians in Gaza, according to a statement released Thursday.

The assistance, consisting of foodstuff and medical supplies, arrived in Jordan this week as part of Rwanda’s ongoing contribution to international relief efforts.

A press release from the Office of the Government Spokesperson confirmed that two shipments were delivered in partnership with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The aid was officially received in the capital, Amman, by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, which will facilitate its delivery into Gaza.

The delivery marks a continuation of Rwanda’s support for the region. The government statement noted that this week’s deliveries were “similar to previous shipments,” underscoring the nation’s sustained commitment to alleviating the humanitarian crisis.

The action is a contribution to the broader international response addressing the severe needs of the population in Gaza.

You may also like

Rwandans and Friends of Rwanda Celebrate Kwibohora31 In...

Africa Sets A Renewed Nuclear Development Plan With...

Don’t fear Nuclear Energy; It’s for Our Development...

Rwanda Awaits Access to the Twice-Yearly HIV Shot

Rwanda, DR Congo to Sign Peace Agreement June...

Rwanda Foreign Minister Meets Chinese Counterpart

What Makes China ‘Cool’

Egyptian Military Chief on Visit to Rwanda

President Kagame Addresses Harvard Business School Students on...

Africa Congress of Accountants Seeks Impact On Sustainable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

sahabetbets10matbetcasibombetgaranti girişholiganbetonwin giriş adresionwincanlı bahisbetturkeyjojobetbetebet