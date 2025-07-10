Rwanda Delivers More Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

KIGALI, Rwanda – The Government of Rwanda has sent over 40 tons of critical humanitarian aid to support civilians in Gaza, according to a statement released Thursday.
The assistance, consisting of foodstuff and medical supplies, arrived in Jordan this week as part of Rwanda’s ongoing contribution to international relief efforts.
A press release from the Office of the Government Spokesperson confirmed that two shipments were delivered in partnership with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
The aid was officially received in the capital, Amman, by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, which will facilitate its delivery into Gaza.
The delivery marks a continuation of Rwanda’s support for the region. The government statement noted that this week’s deliveries were “similar to previous shipments,” underscoring the nation’s sustained commitment to alleviating the humanitarian crisis.
The action is a contribution to the broader international response addressing the severe needs of the population in Gaza.