HOTPOINT Rwanda Unveils New and Bigger Showroom in Kigali

Hotpoint Appliances (Rwanda) Ltd, a leading name in the consumer electronics and home appliances distribution sector since 2010, has unveiled a new state-of-the-art retail showroom in Kicukiro, Kigali City.
The new showroom, the third of its kind, was unveiled on July 9, 2025, under the new brand name HOMEPOINT. It is strategically located in Kicukiro on KK15 Road (Sonatube – Bugesera Road) and is set to become a benchmark in electronics retail in Rwanda.
The inauguration event was graced by dignitaries, including an official from the Indian Embassy in Kigali, industry leaders, and dedicated customers who witnessed first-hand a wide range of cutting-edge electronic products and exceptional service that the new showroom offers.
Mr. Avinash Rao – 2nd Secretary from the Office of The High Commission of India (HCI) in Rwanda was one of the distinguished guest present. Ambassador Professor Charity MANYERUKE from the Embassy of Zimbabwe in Rwanda, the Guest of Honour, did the ribbon cutting, officially declaring the HOMEPOINT Kicukiro showroom OPEN, for a wonderful shopping experience.
The new showroom is in response to the requirements & demands of the Rwandan people asking for these products hence HOMEPOINT has relocated to this new showroom, from their earlier showroom at Sonatube, Opposite Silverback Mall, according to Hotpoint CEO, Mr. Murli Menon.
Menon stated that unveiling the Kicukiro showroom is part of their expansion plan to reach more Rwandans with affordable and high-quality home appliances.
“What we have done with the expansion is in response to the requirements and demands of the people asking for the products. We decided to start up a bigger showroom. This is a state-of-the-art and one of the biggest showrooms in Rwanda, I would say,” Menon said.
Menon mentioned that with the new brand name – HOMEPOINT is their retail showrooms brand where HOTPOINT APPLIANCES RWANDA LTD is the registered company name.
Menon also mentioned that they have positioned their company as one of the trusted & leading multi-brand supplier for consumer electronics in Rwanda, with big brands like LG, Samsung, VON, Bosch, Philips, Black and Decker, Kenwood, Delonghi, Simfer, Ariete, Braun, Nutribullet & Hisense among many global brands.
“We shall have more international brands coming in like HAIER, Brabantia, etc; because today we see a lot of people in Rwanda wanting quality products and quality services,” Menon stated. The Kicukiro HomePoint showcases the latest televisions, kitchen and home appliances, built-in appliances, audio systems, and many more.
This showroom becomes the third of its kind, adding to the other two existing HomePoint showrooms located across Kigali. Others are: HomePoint at KIC, Former UTC Building, Kigali City Centre & at Gisimenti Building in Remera. Console Nshimiyimana, the HomePoint Product Manager, said that what sets their products apart is the assurance of quality of the products of the reputed brands they represent along with good after-purchase or after sales maintenance and services.
“This assurance and guarantee of product quality, that lasts for a long time, is what you cannot see elsewhere, when you buy from other suppliers. That is why we encourage Rwandans to buy our products,” Nshimiyimana said.
Founded in 2010 with just two employees, Hotpoint Rwanda now proudly employs over 30 staff members under the leadership of their CEO, Murli Menon.
Commitments:
The company is also deeply committed to youth development, regularly offering internships to IPRC students and donating equipment to educational labs.
Hotpoint is a pioneer in retail-finance integration, making it easy for Rwandans to afford home appliances at good deals.
For instance, Hotpoint has partnered with I&M Bank to run the RyoshyaIwawe (Improve your home) interest-free loan program. In a continued effort to make quality products accessible, the company is now launching its TUNGA TUNGA program of “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) program, offering all customers 0% interest-rate for up to 4 months — a first-of-its-kind initiative in Rwanda.
Future Plans:
Menon also revealed that Hotpoint Rwanda is entering the luxury outdoor living segment through an exciting new partnership with Absolute Pools, a renowned UK-based company specializing in modern, pre-formed swimming pools.
With decades of experience and prestigious projects worldwide, Absolute Pools brings innovative solutions to transform urban living in Rwanda.
“This new venture will introduce durable, cost-effective, and easy-to-install pre-formed pools that overcome the limitations and high costs of traditional concrete pools,” Menon said.
Designed for longevity, style, and low maintenance, these pools offer a luxurious upgrade for residential and commercial properties alike. The official launch is planned for Q4 2025.