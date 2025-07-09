HOTPOINT Rwanda Unveils New and Bigger Showroom in Kigali

Hotpoint Appliances (Rwanda) Ltd, a leading name in the consumer electronics and home appliances distribution sector since 2010, has unveiled a new state-of-the-art retail showroom in Kicukiro, Kigali City.

The new showroom, the third of its kind, was unveiled on July 9, 2025, under the new brand name HOMEPOINT. It is strategically located in Kicukiro on KK15 Road (Sonatube – Bugesera Road) and is set to become a benchmark in electronics retail in Rwanda.

The inauguration event was graced by dignitaries, including an official from the Indian Embassy in Kigali, industry leaders, and dedicated customers who witnessed first-hand a wide range of cutting-edge electronic products and exceptional service that the new showroom offers.

Mr. Avinash Rao – 2nd Secretary from the Office of The High Commission of India (HCI) in Rwanda was one of the distinguished guest present. Ambassador Professor Charity MANYERUKE from the Embassy of Zimbabwe in Rwanda, the Guest of Honour, did the ribbon cutting, officially declaring the HOMEPOINT Kicukiro showroom OPEN, for a wonderful shopping experience.

The new showroom is in response to the requirements & demands of the Rwandan people asking for these products hence HOMEPOINT has relocated to this new showroom, from their earlier showroom at Sonatube, Opposite Silverback Mall, according to Hotpoint CEO, Mr. Murli Menon.

Menon stated that unveiling the Kicukiro showroom is part of their expansion plan to reach more Rwandans with affordable and high-quality home appliances.

“What we have done with the expansion is in response to the requirements and demands of the people asking for the products. We decided to start up a bigger showroom. This is a state-of-the-art and one of the biggest showrooms in Rwanda, I would say,” Menon said.

Menon mentioned that with the new brand name – HOMEPOINT is their retail showrooms brand where HOTPOINT APPLIANCES RWANDA LTD is the registered company name.

Menon also mentioned that they have positioned their company as one of the trusted & leading multi-brand supplier for consumer electronics in Rwanda, with big brands like LG, Samsung, VON, Bosch, Philips, Black and Decker, Kenwood, Delonghi, Simfer, Ariete, Braun, Nutribullet & Hisense among many global brands.