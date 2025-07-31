Kigali — The Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Causal Foundry, a Spanish AI company specializing in personalized healthcare systems.

The new partnership is airmed accelerating the use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and behavioral science across its social protection schemes.

RSSB is Rwanda’s primary public institution responsible for managing social security services, including pension funds, health insurance, and occupational risk coverage, serving millions of Rwandans to promote social protection and economic security.

The MoU was signed on Thursday by RSSB CEO Regis Rugemanshuro and Africa Perianez, CEO of Causal Foundry, marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing service delivery, increasing citizen engagement, and promoting financial inclusion.

Both organizations were present at the 2025 International Health Economics Association (iHEA) Congress in Bali, where RSSB presented a findings from joint project titled “Designing and Implementing Capitation for Primary Healthcare in Rwanda: Insights from the Nationwide Rollout.”

Causal Foundry brings experience in developing AI-powered systems for healthcare personalization and financing reform.

The company will apply adaptive AI models and data science to support RSSB in scaling smarter health financing mechanisms.