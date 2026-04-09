For Kwibuka 32, the World Has Indeed Stood With Rwanda

KIGALI — As Rwanda opened the 100-day period of Kwibuka 32 on April 7 under the theme “Remember – Unite – Renew,” the world responded with an outpouring of solidarity marked by exceptionally high turnout at commemorative events both at home and abroad.

From thousands filling arenas in Kigali to packed halls and vibrant processions organized by Rwandan embassies and diaspora communities across continents, the 32nd anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi became a powerful demonstration of global unity and shared commitment to remembrance and renewal.

Thousands of Rwandans and friends of Rwanda gathered at BK Arena for the Night Vigil, where attendees observed moments of reflection, heard survivor testimonies and joined in solemn remembrance of the more than one million lives lost.

Paul Kagame and Jeannette Kagame participated alongside thousands of youth in the Walk to Remember, moving through the city in a collective act of honoring the victims.

The scale of participation extended far beyond Rwanda’s borders.

In the United States, Ibuka USA and Rwandan communities organized events across more than two dozen locations in 20 states, drawing attendees who came together for remembrance and discussions centered on unity.

Gatherings in the United Kingdom, Canada, Netherlands, Pakistan and other countries saw Rwandan embassies and diaspora groups host events with notable attendance, including processions and shared moments of reflection.

At the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, the commemoration brought together leadership and staff of the AU Commission, representatives of AU member states, the diplomatic corps, regional economic communities, civil society organizations and members of the Rwandan community in Ethiopia.

Participants observed the day with messages of remembrance and the launch of a Human Rights Virtual Memorial that includes the genocide.

In Arusha, East African Community organized a solidarity walk and wreath-laying ceremony at the EAC Genocide Memorial, where regional stakeholders gathered to honor the victims.

The United Nations held memorial ceremonies in New York and Geneva.

In New York, the event in the General Assembly Hall featured survivor testimony, remarks by the president of Ibuka USA, the lighting of memorial candles and a minute of silence, with attendees present to mark the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

These gatherings formed part of a wider pattern of participation.

Diplomatic expressions of solidarity accompanied the turnouts at events.

The United States issued formal remarks for Kwibuka 32 through the State Department, recognizing the Genocide against the Tutsi, honoring the victims and survivors, and reaffirming partnership in efforts toward unity and reconciliation.

Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot addressed the duty of remembrance and the shared responsibility to prevent such atrocities from recurring.

Estonia, Luxembourg and the Netherlands issued statements and participated in related events, with the Netherlands noting the resilience shown by survivors.

In Asia, Japan sent a Parliamentary Vice-Minister to the commemoration hosted by the Rwandan Embassy.

South Korea’s Director-General for African and Middle Eastern Affairs attended the event in Seoul.

Morocco sent a representative to the gathering in Salé, where officials and attendees, including members of the Rwandan community and friends of Rwanda, came together.

China’s Embassy in Kigali attended national events and conveyed a message of solidarity with the Rwandan people.

Arsenal Football Club marked the occasion with a public message shared across its platforms to millions of followers worldwide: “‘Kwibuka’ means ‘to remember.’ Today we mark the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.”

The club’s statement, with contributions from players, brought a visible gesture of solidarity from the world of sport.

From the gatherings at BK Arena and other sites in Rwanda to events hosted by embassies and diaspora communities around the world, the turnouts for Kwibuka 32 reflected broad engagement in the work of remembrance.

As the 100-day period continues with further activities centered on education, support for survivors and reflection on unity, the participation from capitals, diplomatic missions and communities underscores a shared commitment to honoring the memory of the victims and standing together against the recurrence of genocide.

Rwanda observes these days of Kwibuka not in isolation, but with the world present in solemn remembrance.

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