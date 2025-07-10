Press release – NAEB, CEPAR and One Acre Fund-Tubura Sign Landmark Agreement to Expand Fertilizer Access for Coffee Farmers

Kigali, Rwanda, July 09th, 2025 – The National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), Coffee Exporters and Processors Association of Rwanda (CEPAR), and One Acre Fund-Tubura have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at improving fertilizer access and streamlining service delivery to coffee farmers nationwide. The agreement marks a significant step towards Rwanda’s vision of improving the country’s economic development through a modernized and market-focused agriculture sector.

Starting with the 2026A season, all NPK 22-6-12+3S coffee fertilizer will be distributed to farmers by One Acre Fund-Tubura. Fertilizer will be made available to farmers beginning in early September 2025, ensuring sufficient time for proper field preparation and timely application.

This year’s fertilizer will be offered under a subsidized model. The price of fertilizers is RWF 1,592 and coffee farmers will pay a reduced price of RWF 796 per kilogram, representing 50% of the total cost. The remaining 50% subsidy will be covered by NAEB and CEPAR.

It is important to note that no free fertilizer will be distributed under this arrangement. Farmers are therefore encouraged to plan ahead and engage with Coffee Washing Stations and One Acre Fund-Tubura field staff to ensure timely access to fertilizer.

After the signing ceremony, Claude Bizimana, Chief Executive Officer of NAEB, said that: “This joint approach reflects a long-term commitment to strengthening Rwanda’s coffee sector by supporting farmers’ access to quality inputs in an efficient and timely model. We encourage every coffee farmer to make the most of this opportunity to boost the quality and quantity of their coffee harvest, speeding up their prosperity.”

On the other hand, Belinda Bwiza, Chief Executive Officer of One Acre Fund, said that: “This MoU signed by NAEB, CEPAR and One Acre Fund-Tubura serves as a strong example of what is possible when public institutions, private sector, and development partners unite behind a shared vision. Through early coordination, clear communication, and farmer-centric planning, this partnership lays the groundwork for the development of Rwanda’s Coffee Sector and a brighter future for farmers in general.”

