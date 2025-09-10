Death Is Stupid, But The Bravery of Lt. Gen. Innocent Kabandana Lives On

A heavy silence fell across Rwanda as the country mourned one of its most courageous sons, Lt. Gen. Innocent Kabandana.

His passing, though natural, left an emptiness that words struggle to fill. He was a soldier, a patriot, a friend, a father, and above all, a man whose life was defined by sacrifice for his country.

At the vigil, his long-time comrade, Gen. (Rtd) Fred Ibingira, rose with grief written on his face. His voice, steady yet heavy with emotion, broke the silence: “Death is stupid. It robs you at any time, despite surviving many attacks.”

Gen. Ibingira’s words struck deeply. Those who had fought alongside Kabandana knew them to be true. This was not a man who lived in the safety of shadows. He was a soldier who had walked headlong into danger, who had stared death in the eye countless times during the liberation struggle.

According to Gen. Ibingira, late Gen. Kabandana survived ambushes, survived bullets, survived the chaos of battle. Yet, in the end, death—silent and unrelenting—claimed him as it claims all.

And yet, in that moment of loss, one truth stood taller than the grief: while death may be stupid, bravery is eternal.

The army of courage, not weapons

The story of Lt. Gen. Kabandana cannot be told without telling the story of the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA)—a force unlike any other. In the early 1990s, the RPA was not a well-equipped military machine. It was, instead, a brotherhood of young men and women bound together by courage and conviction.

They had almost no military equipment. Their rifles were few, their ammunition limited, their uniforms mismatched. They slept under trees, marched on empty stomachs, and often bled without bandages to heal their wounds.

And yet, they carried within them something far greater than firepower. They carried the will to liberate Rwanda.

Every step they took was fueled by a singular purpose: freedom. They were prepared to accept death if that was the cost, because the alternative—living without a country to call home—was worse.

It was in this crucible that Innocent Kabandana proved his worth. A young man at the time, he fought not for salary, not for privilege, not for recognition. He fought for Rwanda. He fought to see a nation restored. He fought with a courage that defied the odds, and with a heart that believed liberation was not just possible, but inevitable.

A brother-in-arms remembered

At the vigil, Gen. Ibingira’s memories poured out with painful clarity. “If there is a person who survived many attacks… a person who was shot at several times during the liberation struggle, it is late Gen. Kabandana,” he said.

For 35 years, the two shared the same family – Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) or, the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA). They shared battlefield and the same brotherhood of arms. They endured long nights in the forests, near-death escapes, and the exhilaration of victories won through sacrifice.

In those trenches, bonds were forged that transcended blood. They were not simply colleagues; they were brothers.

“I worked with Gen. Kabandana for 35 years in the RDF. He was a great man,” Gen. Ibingira said with finality, his words heavy with the weight of loss.

A legacy for family, and for Rwanda

But the story of Innocent Kabandana is not only about the wars he fought. It is also about the family he loved and the legacy he leaves behind. To his wife and children, Ibingira offered a heartfelt plea: “Uphold Gen. Kabandana’s bravery and legacy. Please don’t disappoint him. Continue to make him proud.”

Those words were not just advice; they were a passing of the torch. For the bravery of a soldier does not end when his heart stops beating. It continues in the values he instills in his children, in the example he sets for his family, and in the country he helped to shape.

Kabandana’s story is woven into Rwanda’s very fabric. Every child who now goes to school without fear, every mother who sleeps peacefully in her home, and every citizen who dares to dream of a brighter tomorrow owes something to men and women like Gen. Kabandana.

The eternal lesson of sacrifice

The death of Kabandana reminds us of a lesson that reaches beyond Rwanda. His life is not only Rwanda’s story—it is the world’s story. It is the story of how nations rise not because of wealth or weapons, but because of the courage of their people.

How many young men of the RPA walked barefoot through mud with no guarantee of tomorrow? How many faced down tanks with little more than rifles? How many said goodbye to their families and never to return?

And yet, because of them, Rwanda today stands as a beacon of resilience. It is a country reborn, not by miracle, but by the determination of men and women who refused to give up. Gen. Kabandana was one of them. His sacrifice, like that of his comrades, is the foundation on which Rwanda’s peace and progress are built.

Death may be stupid, but bravery lives on

Gen. Ibingira’s words—“Death is stupid”—echo because they are true. Death comes uninvited, it comes undeserved, and it comes when least expected. It snatches away voices we still need, hands that still had work to do, and hearts that still had love to give.

But death cannot erase courage. It cannot undo sacrifice. It cannot silence legacy.

Lt. Gen. Innocent Kabandana may have left this earth, but his bravery remains. It lives on in the soldiers who continue to defend Rwanda with honor. It lives on in the peace enjoyed by every Rwandan today. It lives on in the family who will carry his name with pride. It lives on in the very soil of Rwanda, watered by the sweat and blood of its liberators.

As Rwanda bows its head in grief, it must also lift its heart in gratitude. Gratitude for the sacrifices that gave us a nation. Gratitude for the lives laid down so others could live. Gratitude for the bravery of men like Innocent Kabandana, whose fight was not for themselves, but for all of us.

His story is not finished. It continues every day, in every act of service, in every moment of unity, in every dream of peace.

And so we say farewell to Lt. Gen. Innocent Kabandana—not as one lost to the cruelty of death, but as one who has joined the eternal ranks of heroes. His march is complete, his battles are fought, his duty is done.

Yet his spirit marches on, leading the way for future generations. For though death is stupid, as Gen. Ibingira reminded us, bravery—true bravery—never dies.

Dan Ngabonziza is the Editor-in-Chief, Kigali Today Ltd, the parent company of KT Press, KT Radio 96.7FM, Kigali Today (Kinyarwanda) and Kigali Today TV channel