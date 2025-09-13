NCBA Bank, Kabisa Power Rwanda’s First “Umurabyo” Electric Taxi Fleet

Kigali — NCBA Bank Rwanda, in partnership with Kabisa, has launched Umurabyo, the country’s first fleet of affordable electric taxis, in a move set to transform Kigali’s transport sector and cut urban pollution.

Umurabyo—which means “lightning” in Kinyarwanda—symbolizes both speed and the clean energy driving Rwanda’s push toward e-mobility.

The program is backed by NCBA Bank Rwanda, e-mobility company Kabisa, and insurance partners Sonarwa General and Sonarwa Life.

The initiative removes one of the biggest barriers to electric vehicle adoption: upfront cost. NCBA Bank Rwanda is providing 100% financing, with the vehicle itself serving as collateral.

Each package also includes comprehensive auto and life insurance from Sonarwa, protecting both drivers and their families.

“By financing affordable, electric solutions, Umurabyo is all about improving livelihoods and laying the foundation for a sustainable and greener Rwanda,” said Maurice Toroitich, Managing Director of NCBA Bank Rwanda.

He added that the program aligns with NCBA’s Change the Story agenda, which includes USD 230 million in green lending, planting 10 million trees by 2030, and rolling out electric charging stations across East Africa — several of which are already operational in Rwanda.

Kabisa, meanwhile, is providing the ecosystem to support electric taxis.

“We are committed to playing a key role in our shared responsibility to build sustainable cities,” said Pophia Muhoza, Managing Director of Kabisa. “As a company, what we offer is more than EVs. We are providing the entire ecosystem of private and commercial electric vehicles, charging stations, and after-sales services. We won’t just be selling these cars to drivers; we will charge them and repair them.”

Savings for Drivers

For drivers, the economic benefits are immediate. Kirundeke Assuman, one of the first taxi operators to receive an Umurabyo, explained that his monthly fuel bill of nearly 900,000 RWF will drop to just 192,000 RWF in charging costs for the same mileage.

“Currently, I use about 35,000 RWF per day on fuel and drive about 200 kilometers. This comes to almost 900,000 RWF per month to drive 4,800 kilometers. With Umurabyo, a full electric charge that drives 300 kilometers costs only 12,000 RWF. If I drive the same 4,800 kilometers in the month, I will be spending only 192,000 RWF on charging. I save more than 700,000 RWF every month on fuel,” he said.

He added that repair costs will also fall.

“Most of us bought old vehicles that we drive all day for hundreds of kilometers, ” he noted. “As a result, we are always in garages repairing them. I spend over 200,000 every month on spare parts and repairs. The Umurabyo I have now is brand new, reducing the time I will spend at the garage and the hours I miss from work.”

Altogether, his monthly savings could exceed 1 million RWF, money that can directly improve his livelihood.

Eligibility and Broader Impact

Drivers earning at least 1.5 million RWF per month and without an existing bank loan are eligible to apply immediately. Each package combines a competitively priced vehicle, flexible repayment terms, and insurance coverage.

With every Umurabyo taxi that joins Kigali’s streets, Rwanda moves closer to its climate goals while giving drivers the chance to save money and work more efficiently.

By weaving together finance, sustainable solutions, and protection, the partnership behind Umurabyo aims to change the story for drivers, their families, and the nation at large — showing that e-mobility in Rwanda is no longer a dream for the future, but a reality today.