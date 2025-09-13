Bank of Kigali, Regional Organization Launch Private Sector-Led Conversation Program

At a time when the world faces unprecedented environmental challenges, the Albertine Rift Conservation Society (ARCOS) is celebrating 30 years of turning hope into action — restoring landscapes, empowering communities, and proving that Africa can lead the way in building a sustainable future.

Founded in 1995 by Dr. Sam Kanyamibwa, ARCOS has grown from a visionary idea into a continental movement. What began as one man’s effort has become a powerful network uniting governments, NGOs, businesses, and communities across Africa.

“This moment is not just a commemoration of years gone by, but a celebration of a shared journey—one marked by vision, resilience, and collaboration,” said Dr. Kanyamibwa, Founder and CEO of ARCOS. “We stand at a critical point in history, where the threats of climate change and biodiversity loss call for bolder, collective action.”

Over the past 30 years, ARCOS has delivered measurable and transformative results. The organization has planted and grown over 13.9 million trees, 60,000 hectares of land are under restoration, empowering 90,000 households, and supporting over 140,000 students from 350 schools through its Education for Sustainable Development programmes.

ARCOS’ work has mobilized nearly 3.4 million biodiversity records and created more than 165,000 jobs through nature-based solutions. Today, ARCOS is a community of more than 6,000 members, demonstrating the power of collaborative action across borders and sectors.

ARCOS has also taken bold steps to scale collaboration across the continent. In 2023, it launched the African NGOs Alliance for Environmental Sustainability (ANAES), bringing together 32 conservation and development organizations from across Africa to restore biodiversity and integrate nature into economies and livelihoods.

Since 2018, ARCOS has hosted the Africa Regional Mountains Forum (ARMF) Secretariat, a platform advocating for sustainable mountain development and building resilience in mountain ecosystems.

Looking 30 years Ahead:

Looking to the future, ARCOS has launched the Africa Land Restoration Entrepreneurship Programme (ALEP) in partnership with the East African Community (EAC) and AUDA-NEPAD/AFR100.

ALEP aims to accelerate partnerships for landscape restoration across Africa by engaging multi-stakeholder networks — including governments, NGOs, and the private sector — to mobilize funds and scale grassroots restoration actions.

“ALEP embodies ARCOS’ belief that partnerships are essential for scaling restoration impact,” said Dr. Kanyamibwa. “By uniting stakeholders, mobilizing resources, and empowering communities, we can accelerate landscape restoration and create lasting benefits for people and nature across Africa.”

Private Sector-ARCOS Engagement:

ARCOS’ 30-year milestone was not only a celebration of its legacy but also a recognition of the vital partnerships that have supported its journey.

Among these, Bank of Kigali, BK Foundation and Entreprise Multiservices Ltd (EMS) stood out as pioneer companies and key sponsors, both known for their deep rooted commitment to environmental sustainability (ESG) and community development through corporate social responsibility (CSR).

BK Foundation Executive Director, Ingrid Karangwayire said that as a philanthropic arm of BK Group, they are proud to stand with ARCOS at this historic moment valuing its work but also in terms of business it helps the bank to give back to the community and implement green financing business which they are already involved in.

“Without a good environment we cannot be sustainable or do business that is why it is core to our business to ensure environmental sustainability to build projects that will last for generations.

We need to be at the fore front of ESG as leaders but be an exemplary business to educate the community. That is why this partnership is a commitment to ensure this happens and be thoughtful of the environment which is considered in our green financing,” Karangwayire said.

“Our mission is to catalyse positive change in Rwanda, and ARCOS’ work exemplifies the kind of measurable, transformative impact we want to support.” Sabin Murererehe, Managing Director of EMS added:

“By producing tree seedlings, improved cooking stoves, and innovative business solutions, we aim to make sustainability accessible to communities. Partnering with ARCOS allows us to scale that vision and make an even greater difference,”.

ARCOS emphasized that at this anniversary, is not an endpoint but a launch pad for the organization’s commitment to expanding its restoration efforts, deepening its partnerships, and ensuring that communities remain central to conservation efforts.

Dr. Kanyamibwa said that their next chapter will focus on innovation, resilience, and ensuring that nature and people thrive together but also use the BK partnership for peer learning for other companies to better integrate the environment in their business.