Rwanda, China Sign Defense Agreement

Beijing, China – Rwanda and China have signed a new Agreement on Defence Cooperation, marking a significant milestone in the growing partnership between the two countries.

The signing took place in Beijing during a bilateral meeting between Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Hon. Juvenal Marizamunda, and China’s Minister of National Defence, Admiral Dong Jun.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a major international security and defense dialogue hosted by China.

The agreement cements bilateral defense ties, opening avenues for deeper collaboration in areas such as military training, knowledge exchange, and peacekeeping support.

It also reflects both nations’ commitment to strengthening cooperation on security matters at a time of evolving global and regional challenges.

The Rwanda and China maintain close ties, particularly in peacekeeping operations and capacity building.

The new pact is expected to broaden this cooperation further, reinforcing Rwanda’s defense modernization agenda while advancing China’s engagement in African security.

The Xiangshan Forum, where the deal was sealed, is one of Asia’s most prominent security conferences, drawing defense ministers, military chiefs, and scholars from around the world to deliberate on peace and stability.