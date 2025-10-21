Kagame Meets Africa’s Telecom Leaders to Accelerate Continental Digital Transformation

Kigali — President Paul Kagame has met with executives of some of Africa’s top mobile network operators on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25), underscoring his continued commitment to driving digital inclusion and innovation across the continent.

The meeting brought together executives from Airtel, Axian Telecom, Ethio Telecom, MTN, and Orange, who are members of the G6 Group—an alliance of Africa’s leading telecom companies working collectively to advance digital transformation on the continent.

The G6 operates in partnership with the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), a global body representing the interests of mobile operators worldwide.

The combined market value of the leading telecom operators that make up the G6 group — Airtel, Axian Telecom, Ethio Telecom, MTN, and Orange — is estimated at around 193 billion US dollars.

Bharti Airtel leads the group with a market capitalization of about 130 billion dollars, followed by Orange S.A. at roughly 44 billion dollars and MTN Group at around 17 billion dollars. Axian Telecom and Ethio Telecom, which are privately held or not yet publicly listed, are estimated to be worth about 1 billion and 1.4 billion dollars, respectively.

Discussions during the meeting focused on accelerating Africa’s digital transformation through coordinated efforts in policy reform, infrastructure investment, and environmental sustainability.

The goal, according to the Presidency, is to bridge Africa’s persistent digital divide by expanding access to affordable and reliable connectivity.

President Kagame, a strong advocate of digital innovation, emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration to ensure that Africa does not lag behind in the global digital economy.

He reiterated that connectivity and digital literacy are key enablers of economic growth, innovation, and youth empowerment.

The partnership between African telecom operators and the GSMA aims to unlock new opportunities in sectors such as e-governance, financial inclusion, education, and green technologies, while ensuring that digital progress contributes to environmental sustainability.

The meeting was part of Rwanda’s broader engagement at MWC25, where the country continues to showcase its leadership in promoting ICT-driven development and regional cooperation in the digital sector.