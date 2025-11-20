New EdTech Mondays Episode Focuses on Expanding Digital Access in Rural Schools

Kigali – The Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT will host the November edition of EdTech Mondays on November 24, focusing on how Rwanda can scale technology-enabled education in rural communities.

The monthly talk show, produced in partnership with the Rwanda ICT Chamber, airs live on KT Radio 96.7FM and the Kigali Today YouTube channel from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The discussion brings together EdTech innovators, policymakers, educators, and parents to examine the biggest challenges limiting digital learning outside urban centers.

Rwanda continues to face a major rural–urban digital divide. Only 27 percent of rural schools have internet access, compared to about 75 percent in cities.

Many rural schools still lack reliable electricity, stable connectivity, and enough computers. The student-to-computer ratio remains high, averaging 10:1 in primary schools and 8:1 in secondary schools.

Despite this gap, national projects are expanding access. Over 1,500 schools are now connected to high-speed internet through the Smart Education Project.

“DigiTruck” mobile classrooms are also delivering digital tools and teacher training to remote districts.

The Ministry of Education targets 80 percent national school connectivity by the end of 2025, up from the current 62 percent.

However, experts say access alone is not enough. Many digital learning tools are not localized for rural learners.

Teachers often lack the skills to integrate technology into daily teaching. Adoption across rural areas remains slow and uneven.

This month’s EdTech Mondays episode will explore practical solutions. Panelists will discuss affordable power options, mobile-first learning tools, teacher training models, community learning hubs, and financing mechanisms to help EdTech innovators reach remote schools.

The show will also look at data-driven monitoring tools that can track the real impact of EdTech programs.

The session aims to spark evidence-driven dialogue and highlight innovations from national programs and local EdTech companies.

Organizers say the goal is clear: ensure that every child in Rwanda, regardless of where they live, can benefit from high-quality digital learning.

EdTech Mondays is an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation and the ICT Chamber designed to strengthen Rwanda’s growing EdTech ecosystem.

