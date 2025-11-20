Fully-fledged Swiss Embassy Opens in Kigali

Kigali – Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva this evening received Mr. Ignazio Cassis, the Swiss Federal Councillor for Foreign Affairs, who is in Rwanda to attend the 46th Ministerial Conference of la Francophonie.

The meeting highlighted the enduring partnership between Rwanda and Switzerland, which dates back to the early 1960s.

In a significant milestone, Switzerland has upgraded its Regional Cooperation Office in Kigali to a fully-fledged Embassy, officially inaugurated today.

Deepening Bilateral Relations:

The two countries have long collaborated across key sectors including health, education, infrastructure, governance, and cultural exchange.

The establishment of the Embassy marks a new chapter in bilateral relations, signaling Switzerland’s intent to expand its presence and engagement in Rwanda.

Discussions with the PM Nsengiyumva:

During their discussions, Prime Minister Nsengiyumva welcomed Cassis to Rwanda and expressed appreciation for his participation in the Francophonie Ministerial Conference.

Nsengiyumva commended Switzerland’s decision to elevate its cooperation office, describing it as an important step in strengthening ties between the two nations.

Cassis reaffirmed Switzerland’s commitment to deepening economic cooperation and broadening its partnership with Rwanda, underscoring the shared vision of both countries to advance development and prosperity.

Visited 61 times, 61 visit(s) today