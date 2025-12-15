DRC Peace Remains Distant Dream Thanks to Western Appeasement of Tshisekedi

The ink was barely dry on the Washington Accord signatures between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), before the DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, was rewriting the terms of the agreement in an apparent effort to distract from the fact that he never intended to honour them.

Shockingly, if not surprisingly, he is allowed to escape the international disapprobation that would be his just deserts, by indulging in his customary distraction of pointing accusing fingers at Rwanda.

In a speech to parliamentarians which many of them found soothing enough to sleep through, Felix Tshisekedi made several mentions of the Washington agreement but apparently forgot what he had agreed and signed in the American capital.

Suddenly, the Washington accords meant not restoration of amicable relations between Rwanda and the DRC, at the centre of which would be the eradication of the genocidal armed militia, the self-styled Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). Instead, the accords were conflated with the inter-Congolese conflict between the AFC/M23 (Congo River Alliance) and the government in Kinshasa.

Referencing the taking of the city of Uvira, now in the hands of the rebels, and the capture of which was underway even as he spoke, Tshisekedi claimed that it was Rwanda, which had already violated the Washington peace agreement.

This charge continues to be repeated by the Kinshasa government spokespeople, in particular, the Minister of Communications and Media, Patrick Muyaya, who went on twitter (X), to claim what he calls “Rwanda bombings and its hostile actions…” “Not only is Rwanda deliberately violating the Washington agreement” he asserted, “but it also seeks to regionalise the conflict, particularly by attacking Burundi…”

Despite these and other similar claims from individual Barundi politicians, there has been no verifiable attacks of any kind by Rwanda, against either Burundi or the DRC.

What there had been however, was escalation of attacks against AFC/M23 held areas, by the DRC government forces, supported by a large force of Burundi’s military. According to intelligence from Rwanda, which is not disputed by either Burundi or the DRC, Burundi has up to 20,000 troops in the DRC.

For several weeks before the two Heads of State set off for Washington D.C., to sign the much heralded peace agreement, the DRC with their Burundi allies, assorted armed groups now under the umbrella name of “Wazalendo,” mercenaries from Europe, South America, Columbia in particular, and reportedly American Eric Prince’s Black Water group, were launching attacks against AFC/M23 positions around Uvira.