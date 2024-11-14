China-Africa: Together For An Inclusive And Shared Future

This scene (in above photo) shows a Rwandan dance troop performing a traditional dance-‘Umushayayo’ on the stage, attracting many visitors. This is not a theater, but the Rwanda Pavilion at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The Comprehensive Country Exhibition of this year’s Expo covered 30,000 square meters, showcased 77 countries and international organizations, highlighting their unique cultures, national characteristics, and modern technologies. Over 200 interactive events drew wide attention. All pavilions are designed to reflect the countries’ diverse historical and cultural heritages, development achievements as well as specialties.

As an important platform to promote win-win cooperation between China and countries all over the world, this year’s Expo continued to maintain an ultra-large exhibition scale of 360,000 square meters, with a total of 3,496 companies from 129 countries and regions participating in the Business Pavilion.

Among the exhibitors, 186 companies and organizations have been full-time participants in the CIIE since its launch in 2018. It fully reflects the confidence of global companies in the development of China’s economy and the attractiveness of China’s super-large-scale market.

This year, 11 Rwandan companies brought various products to the CIIE. The coffee, chili, tea, honey and other booths attracted many visitors. Handicrafts woven by Rwandan women made their debut and received wide recognition.

Since the first CIIE in 2018, Rwanda has participated in the Expo for seven consecutive years. Its high-quality products were well accepted and quite popular in China.

In 2023, the bilateral trade volume between China and Rwanda reached 552 million US dollars, a year-on-year increase by 16.5%, and China’s import from Rwanda increased by 86.2%.

With more and more Rwandan products entering the Chinese market, more Chinese consumers experienced “Rwanda on the tip of the tongue”. It helps promote Rwanda’s export, create jobs, and increase its people’s income.

The Ambassador of Rwanda to China, H.E. Mr. James Kimonyo said, the CIIE had made a huge contribution to boosting trade, investment and tourism. Rwanda’s trade volume with China in 2023 increased by 274% compared to 2018. Rwandan farmers earn 4 US dollars more for every kilogram of coffee beans sold to China.

According to the calculation of Dr. Herman Uwizeyimana, who graduated from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, if a Rwandan farmer grew 1 hectare of chili, the planting and harvesting cycle is 8 months, and the average daily income can reach 7-8 US dollars, which is 5-6 times of their previous income.

As an important part of the CIIE, Hongqiao International Economic Forum (HQF) provides a platform for international political, business and academic circles to discuss cutting-edge issues. Under the theme of “High-Standard Opening up for Universally Beneficial and Inclusive Economic Globalization”, the 7th HQF features the main forum (the opening ceremony of the CIIE and HQF), and 19 parallel sessions.

Mr. Prudence Sebahizi, the Minister of Trade and Industry of Rwanda, attended the session on “Sustainable Development of Global South and China-Africa Cooperation”. He summarized the three major challenges of the Global South, financing difficulties, energy shortages, and food security crisis in his speech.

“However, thanks to China’s proposal to jointly build the Belt and Road Initiative and three global initiatives, many developing countries, including Rwanda, have gained tangible benefits.”

He emphasized China’s important role in promoting South-South cooperation. China has implemented a series of preferential policies such as tariff reduction and exemption for the least developed countries. It leads to the significant growth of Rwanda’s trade with China, the expansion of Rwanda’s export value, and the improvement of Rwanda’s economic status in the world.

Mr. Li Fei, Vice Minister of Commerce of China, said that China is a natural member of the Global South and a good partner of developing countries, including African countries. It stays committed to the sustainable development of the Global South with practical actions.

Starting from December 1st this year, China will give zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines to all the least developed countries having diplomatic relations with China, including Rwanda. This is an important announcement by President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.

Since then, the overall characterization of China-Africa relations has been elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, and relations with African countries have also been elevated to a strategic level. It fully demonstrates China’s determination to stand firmly with the Global South and support its development and revitalization. They will work together to realize the modernization of the world.

After the successful hosting of FOCAC, the 7th CIIE is one of the most important events for economic cooperation and exchange between China and other countries in the world. The Expo demonstrates China’s confidence and determination to promote reform and development through opening up, thus creating new opportunities for the world. New contribution to inclusive economic globalization is highly expected.

The friendship between China and Rwanda as well as the two peoples has witnessed a long history. China is willing to further deepen cooperation with Rwanda and develop together towards a shared future.

The exhibition and sales platforms such as the CIIE, the Canton Fair, and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, as well as preferential policies will be better utilized to boost bilateral trade and strengthen China-Rwanda economic and trade cooperation.

Mutual benefit and win-win results shall be achieved under the development of a high-level China-Africa and China-Rwanda community with a shared future.

The Author is the Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda