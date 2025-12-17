Rwanda Cabinet Urges Security-Sensitive Implementation of Washington Accords

Rwanda’s Cabinet on Wednesday put the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) peace process at the center of its deliberations, reaffirming Kigali’s commitment to the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity signed between the two countries earlier this month.

Meeting at Urugwiro Village under the chairmanship of President Paul Kagame, Cabinet was briefed on the December 4 signing of the U.S.-facilitated Washington Accords between Rwanda and the DRC.

Ministers reaffirmed Rwanda’s resolve to fully implement the agreement, support the Doha process, and remain engaged in United States–facilitated mediation.

The government emphasized that its approach to the process is balanced and takes into account the security concerns of all parties involved.

The security concerns Rwanda is referring to center on the continued presence and activities of armed groups operating in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, particularly those hostile to Rwanda and its interests.

Kigali has consistently pointed to groups such as the FDLR, which includes remnants of perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, as a direct threat to Rwanda’s national security due to their cross-border movements, attacks, and stated intent to destabilize the country.

Rwanda also raises concerns about the proliferation of weapons, weak state control in parts of eastern Congo, and the risk of regional spillover that affects civilians, trade, and stability on both sides of the border.

In calling for a balanced implementation of the Washington Accords, Rwanda is emphasizing that peace efforts must address these underlying security threats, not just political agreements, to ensure lasting stability for all parties involved.

Beyond the regional peace file, Cabinet reviewed findings from Rwanda’s 7th Demographic and Health Survey, which show significant improvements in key health outcome indicators.

The government reiterated its commitment to continued investment aimed at sustaining these gains and expanding access to quality health services nationwide.

Ministers also discussed progress in the 2026A agricultural season, noting ongoing efforts to boost crop yields, strengthen post-harvest preparedness, and improve market linkages for farmers.

In other decisions, Cabinet approved applications for Rwandan nationality and granted agrément to new diplomats accredited to Rwanda, including ambassadors from Oman and Kazakhstan, as well as the representative of UNAIDS.

Cabinet further approved key appointments at WASAC Group Ltd, naming members of its Board of Directors, and appointed Maxime Marius Mwisenza as Managing Director of WASAC Utility Ltd.

The meeting concluded with the Prime Minister, Dr Justin Nsengiyumva, formally issuing the communiqué in Kigali on December 17, 2025.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today