Rwanda’s Brig Gen Rwivanga Takes Over Eastern Africa Standby Force

KAMPALA — Brig Gen Ronald Rwivanga, the spokesperson of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), has officially assumed office as Director of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), taking over from Brig Gen Paul Kahuria Njema after the completion of his three-year term.

The handover ceremony was held at Uganda’s Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala.

The EASF is one of the African Union’s regional standby security mechanisms established to support peacekeeping operations, conflict prevention, humanitarian interventions and disaster response across Eastern Africa.

The force brings together military, police and civilian components from member states including Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan and Comoros.

It was created as part of the African Standby Force architecture aimed at enabling African-led responses to regional security crises.

Uganda’s Defence Minister, Jacob Marksons Oboth, who also chairs the EASF Council of Ministers, praised Brig Gen Njema for strengthening the institution through improved operational readiness, governance and financial management.

Welcoming Brig Gen Rwivanga, Oboth urged the new director to consolidate the gains achieved while enhancing the force’s visibility, credibility and self-reliance at a time of declining external support.

In his farewell remarks, Brig Gen Njema cited progress in institutional capacity building, training, coordination, accountability and regional cooperation during his tenure.

He also called on member states to increase financial contributions and embrace “African solutions to African problems.”

Brig Gen Rwivanga pledged transparent and professional leadership, saying stronger regional cooperation would be essential in addressing emerging threats such as terrorism, cybercrime, climate-related disasters and humanitarian crises.

He reaffirmed the force’s commitment to supporting member states during emergencies including floods, droughts, disease outbreaks and displacement crises, noting that stronger humanitarian response capabilities would reinforce EASF’s role as a people-centred regional security mechanism.

The ceremony was attended by senior leaders of the Uganda People’s Defence Force, EASF officials and members of the regional secretariat.

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