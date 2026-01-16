African Leaders Hold Strategic Talks on Eastern DRC Peace Process

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, has arrived in Lomé, Togo, to take part in a high-level meeting aimed at advancing peace efforts in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Great Lakes region.

Scheduled for Saturday, January 17, 2026, the meeting brings together senior African diplomats and former heads of state with extensive mediation experience, reflecting renewed continental momentum to address one of Africa’s most protracted security crises.

Among the participants are former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, and former Central African Republic President Catherine Samba-Panza.

The talks will be chaired by Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, who was appointed by the African Union (AU) as chief mediator for the crisis in eastern DRC.

Discussions in Lomé are expected to focus on strengthening coordination and consolidating existing mediation frameworks aimed at restoring stability in eastern DRC, a region long affected by violence involving state forces and multiple armed groups.

The persistent insecurity has triggered repeated humanitarian crises, displaced millions of civilians, and heightened tensions across the Great Lakes region.

Minister Nduhungirehe’s participation underscores Rwanda’s continued diplomatic engagement in regional peace and security processes, particularly those led by African institutions.

Rwanda has consistently emphasized the importance of African-led solutions, dialogue, and coordinated international support in addressing the root causes of instability in the region.

The Lomé meeting forms part of a broader AU-led effort to harmonize multiple peace tracks, including initiatives spearheaded by regional blocs such as the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

One of the key objectives is to ensure alignment between regional mechanisms and international diplomatic engagements to avoid fragmentation of peace efforts.

The involvement of respected former African leaders as co-facilitators reflects a shared commitment to achieving a durable political settlement and lasting peace in eastern DRC and across the Great Lakes region.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today