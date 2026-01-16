Uganda Elections: Bobi Wine Under House Arrest As Museveni Sweeps 2026 Vote

Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, is reportedly under house arrest as vote counting continues in Uganda’s 2026 presidential election.

His party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), said in a statement that military and police officers have surrounded the opposition leader’s residence, effectively confining him and his wife to their home.

The party claimed that security personnel breached the perimeter fence and began setting up tents inside the compound.

NUP officials also questioned the legality of Wine’s confinement, insisting that proper legal procedures should be followed if there are any criminal charges levied against him, and he should be formally presented in court to decide his legal status.

Uganda Police were quoted saying that Bobi Wine is being protected because he is “not an ordinary citizen,” adding that police presence outside his home and restrictions on his movement are for security reasons.

In the midst of a total public internet blackout in Uganda, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) has released the second batch of provisional results today, Friday, January 16, 2026. Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni has significantly extended his lead as more polling stations report their tallies.

