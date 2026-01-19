Kagame congratulates Museveni on his Re-election, Hopes Continued Bilateral Cooperation

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has extended his congratulations to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni following his re-election as President of the Republic of Uganda, highlighting the importance of continued strong cooperation between the two East African neighbours.

In a message posted on his official X account, President Kagame said:

“Congratulations President Kaguta Yoweri Museveni on your re-election as President of the Republic of Uganda. I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Uganda as you continue to serve your nation for the prosperity of your people. I look forward to the continued strong and productive cooperation between our two countries,”

President Kagame’s words underscore a continued emphasis on diplomatic engagement and cooperative relations between Rwanda and Uganda, two neighbours with deep economic and cultural ties.

As Museveni prepares to lead Uganda through the 2026–2031 term, Kigali’s message signals a desire for stability and partnership in addressing shared regional priorities.

President Museveni, 81, was declared the winner of Uganda’s January 15, 2026 presidential election by the country’s Electoral Commission, securing his seventh term in office with an overwhelming majority of the vote.

According to provisional results, Museveni garnered approximately 71.6 % of the vote, while his main challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu — popularly known as Bobi Wine — received around 24.7 %, placing second in a field of several candidates. Voter turnout was reported at about 52 % of registered voters.

Museveni’s victory extends his rule beyond four decades, making him one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders since coming into power in 1986 after leading a guerrilla war against the Milton Obote 2 government.

The election was marked by a tense political environment, including a nationwide internet blackout implemented ahead of polling day and increased security presence in urban centres. Opposition figures and observers raised concerns about intimidation and irregularities, with Bobi Wine rejecting the official results and alleging electoral fraud.

Regional and international reactions have been mixed. Some leaders, such as Kenya’s President William Ruto, offered congratulatory messages and commended Uganda’s democratic process, while rights organisations and election monitors highlighted procedural challenges.

