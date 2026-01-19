New Laws to Regulate the Quality of Animal Feed Underway

The Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Dr. Telesphore Ndabamenye, informed the Senate that the government plans to introduce new laws specifically targeting the quality of animal feed as part of a broader livestock law currently being drafted.

This follows Senate concerns over unclear quality control for animal feed, such as who tests it and where it is tested before being sold to farmers.

A 2024 report from the Rwanda Governance Board showed that many livestock service users complain about the quality of animal feed.

Responding to these concerns on January 19, 2026, Ndabamenye said the new law will include clear rules and penalties regarding animal feeding, aimed at improving overall livestock management.

Minister Ndabamenye noted that although there are existing livestock regulations, the new provisions will update and strengthen them.

Ensuring good quality feed is important because poor feed can make animals sick, which could affect human health when meat is consumed.

Other Measures:

The minister stated that there are plans to encourage livestock keepers to organize themselves into cooperatives and have dedicated veterinarians regularly visit their animals rather than relying only on district-level vets.

This is expected to help monitor feed quality and animal health more effectively.

The government also plans to improve how feed is stored and tested, including providing equipment and better storage practices to maintain quality.

