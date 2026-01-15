President Putin Eyes Strengthening the Kigali-Moscow Axis

MOSCOW — In a ceremony steeped in diplomatic tradition, Ambassador Major General Joseph Nzabamwita officially presented his Letters of Credence to President Vladimir Putin today at the Grand Kremlin Palace.

The formal ceremony, held in the historic St. Alexander Hall, accredits Nzabamwita as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Rwanda to the Russian Federation.

While the General has been active in Moscow since his appointment in early 2025, today’s event marks the final official step in his transition from one of Rwanda’s most senior security officials to its top diplomat in Russia.

Ambassador Nzabamwita brings decades of high-level experience to the post. Before his diplomatic transition, he was a central figure in Rwanda’s national security apparatus, serving for many years as the Secretary General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and previously as the Spokesperson for the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

His appointment to Moscow is seen as a strategic move by Kigali to strengthen ties with a key global power. Beyond Russia, Nzabamwita is also accredited to Belarus, Serbia, and Armenia.

Strengthening the Kigali-Moscow Axis:

The presentation of credentials comes during a period of deepening cooperation between the two nations. In the last year, Rwanda and Russia have accelerated several joint initiatives, including:

Nuclear Energy: Expanding the roadmap for the Centre of Nuclear Science and Technologies (CNST) in Rwanda, which aims to use nuclear technology for cancer treatment and agricultural improvements.

Diplomatic Ease: The recent signing of a visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports, simplifying high-level travel between the two capitals.

Education and Security: Continued partnership in training Rwandan students in Russian universities and collaborating on regional security matters, particularly regarding the peace process in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Kremlin Ceremony:

General Nzabamwita was part of a select group of foreign envoys presenting their credentials to President Putin today.

In his address to the new ambassadors, President Putin noted Russia’s commitment to a “constructive and multifaceted” partnership with African nations, citing Rwanda as a reliable partner in the Great Lakes region.

The event concludes a busy start to the year for the Rwandan mission in Moscow. On January 1st, the Ambassador hosted the Rwanda Community Abroad (RCA) for a New Year celebration, where he emphasized the critical role of the diaspora in Rwanda’s continued transformation.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today