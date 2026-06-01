Senegal Honors Captain Mbaye Diagne, Remembered for Saving Tutsi Lives During the 1994 Genocide

Rwandan and Senegalese officials on Sunday commemorated the life and heroism of Captain Mbaye Diagne, the Senegalese peacekeeper who was killed in Rwanda while rescuing Tutsi civilians during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The remembrance ceremony brought together Rwanda’s Ambassador to Senegal, Festus Bizimana, Senegal’s Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier General Simon Ndour, and other senior government and military officials.

Captain Diagne is widely recognized for his extraordinary courage during the genocide, when he repeatedly defied danger to save civilians targeted for extermination.

In recognition of his contribution to the fight against the Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda awarded him the Campaign Against Genocide Medal (Umurinzi Medal) in 2010. The medal was formally presented to his widow in May 2016 by President Paul Kagame.

The honor acknowledged Diagne’s exceptional bravery and selflessness. Despite instructions from his superiors discouraging direct rescue operations due to the risks involved, he chose to continue saving lives, believing it was his duty to protect those facing certain death.

His actions have since become a symbol of moral courage during one of the darkest chapters in modern history.

Captain Diagne also received international recognition, including a prestigious medal awarded by former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon for his humanitarian service.

Serving as part of the Senegalese contingent within the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR), Diagne carried out numerous rescue missions that helped save hundreds of men, women and children during the genocide.

He was killed on May 31, 1994, at the age of 36, while carrying out his duties in Kigali. His vehicle was struck by shrapnel from a mortar explosion as he was transporting a message on behalf of UNAMIR.

The Captain Mbaye Diagne Memorial in Dakar was inaugurated on March 22, 2024, in a ceremony attended by then-Senegalese President Macky Sall, Rwanda’s former Ambassador to Senegal Jean Pierre Karabaranga, and other dignitaries.

More than three decades after the Genocide against the Tutsi, Captain Mbaye Diagne remains one of the most celebrated international figures who stood up to protect innocent lives when much of the world failed to act. His legacy continues to serve as a powerful reminder of individual responsibility, courage and humanity in the face of mass atrocities.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today