Rwandan Army Engineers Commence Jamaica Rebuilding Mission

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Engineer Contingent, in collaboration with engineers from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), has officially launched joint reconstruction works to assist in the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure devastated by Hurricane Melissa.

Under a bilateral agreement between Rwanda and Jamaica, the RDF deployed 100 of its engineers to Jamaica to support the ongoing recovery efforts almost three months after the Category 5 hurricane tore through the island on 28 October 2025, triggering extensive flooding, landslides, and widespread destruction.

The first operations kicked off in Montego Bay, St. James Parish, with the reconstruction of houses for local residents affected by the hurricane, marking the start of practical humanitarian and engineering support to impacted communities.

The joint effort reflects close coordination between the two defense forces in support of Jamaica’s recovery and rebuilding process.

Through combined technical expertise in construction, RDF and JDF engineers are restoring damaged house structures to improve living conditions for affected families.

RDF Engineer Contingent Commander, Col Moses Kayigamba, stated that the mission goes beyond infrastructure repair, highlighting the importance of solidarity with the people of Jamaica and contributing to long-term resilience.

Kayigamba stated that the reconstruction works are carried out in support of Jamaican local authorities and JDF, ensuring that the support provided aligns with Jamaican priorities and the national recovery process.

The deployment of the RDF Engineer Contingent to Jamaica underscores Rwanda’s commitment to international solidarity, cooperation, and humanitarian assistance in response to natural disasters.

JDF and government officials have shown hopes in working with Rwanda, saying that “The Rwandans will work.”

An engagement meeting between the RDF, JDF, and Jamaica’s diplomatic and military leadership on 15 January 2026 reaffirmed the strong and growing partnership between Rwanda and Jamaica.

The meeting underscored shared values of professionalism, cooperation, and commitment to peace and development, while highlighting the importance of military diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering sustained collaboration between the two nations.

In the meantime, through an Earthquake Awareness Week, Jamaica is conducting disaster preparedness campaigns with its force conducting earthquake drill sessions to test response mechanisms and build greater awareness of safety protocols in the event of an earthquake.

