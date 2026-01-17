Yoweri Museveni Declared Winner of 2026 Presidential Election

KAMPALA — Uganda’s National Electoral Commission has officially declared incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, leader of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), as the President-elect for another five-year term, extending his leadership until 2031.

According to the final tally released by the Commission, Museveni secured a decisive victory with 71.65% of the vote, while his closest challenger, opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, garnered 24.7%.

The announcement cements Museveni’s continued dominance in Ugandan politics, having been in power since 1986. His victory ensures that he will remain one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

Election Highlights:

Turnout: Voter participation was reported to be high across most regions, with rural strongholds showing overwhelming support for the NRM.

Opposition Response: Kyagulanyi and his National Unity Platform (NUP) have yet to issue a formal statement, though party officials have previously raised concerns about fairness and transparency in the electoral process.

Regional Impact: Analysts suggest Museveni’s re-election will reinforce Uganda’s role in regional security and economic integration within the East African Community.

Looking Ahead:

With this mandate, Museveni is expected to continue his administration’s focus on infrastructure development, regional diplomacy, and national security.

However, opposition voices and civil society groups are likely to press for reforms, particularly in governance and human rights.

Visited 3 times, 3 visit(s) today